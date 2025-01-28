Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Astronauts' Vision Problems Linked to Prolonged Space Exposure, Posing Risks for Mars Missions

Astronauts' Vision Problems Linked to Prolonged Space Exposure, Posing Risks for Mars Missions

Space missions affect astronauts' eye health, raising concerns for longer missions, like Mars trips.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 January 2025 23:17 IST
Astronauts' Vision Problems Linked to Prolonged Space Exposure, Posing Risks for Mars Missions

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Frank_Rietsch

Extended space missions cause eye health changes due to prolonged microgravity exposure

Highlights
  • Vision changes in astronauts after extended space missions
  • Spaceflight-associated neuro-ocular syndrome affects 70% of astronauts
  • Reduced ocular rigidity and pressure observed in space conditions
Advertisement

Astronauts returning from extended space missions are reported to experience significant changes in eye health, linked to prolonged exposure to microgravity. Researchers have identified that the altered blood flow and pressure conditions in space can lead to vision problems. These changes are primarily associated with a condition termed spaceflight-associated neuro-ocular syndrome (SANS), affecting around 70 percent of astronauts during six- to twelve-month stays on the International Space Station (ISS). This raises potential challenges for longer missions, such as a journey to Mars.

Study Identifies Key Ocular Changes

According to a study published in the IEEE Open Journal of Engineering in Medicine and Biology, three critical ocular parameters were analysed: ocular rigidity, intraocular pressure, and ocular pulse amplitude. Measurements were conducted on data from 13 astronauts, whose missions spanned 157 to 186 days. The researchers observed a 33 percent reduction in ocular rigidity, an 11 percent decrease in intraocular pressure, and a 25 percent decline in ocular pulse amplitude. These findings indicate biomechanical changes in the eye, accompanied by symptoms such as reduced eye size, optic nerve swelling, and retinal folds.

Potential Long-Term Effects

Dr Santiago Costantino, an ophthalmologist at Université de Montréal, highlighted to phys.org that microgravity alters blood flow and venous circulation in the eye, potentially leading to structural changes in the sclera and choroid. The observed changes could persist, raising concerns about the impact on missions exceeding one year. While most astronauts studied returned to normal vision after their missions, corrective lenses were sometimes necessary during recovery.

Mars Missions Pose New Risks

Experts remain cautious about the unknown implications of prolonged exposure to microgravity during extended missions like those to Mars. The research team emphasised that additional studies and preventive strategies are essential to address these risks. The findings serve as early indicators to identify astronauts at risk, paving the way for more targeted solutions to ensure the safety of space exploration's next frontier.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Astronaut Health, Spaceflight Vision Issues, Mars Exploration, Ocular Changes, SANS, Microgravity Effects, Space Medicine
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Neelamudi (Blue Hair) OTT Release: Malayalam Film on Casteism Now Streaming on Manorama Max
Hugging Face Introduces Compact Versions of SmolVLM Vision Language Model That Can Run on Consumer Laptops

Related Stories

Astronauts' Vision Problems Linked to Prolonged Space Exposure, Posing Risks for Mars Missions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. DeepSeek Releases a Text-to-Image AI Model, Outperforms DALL-E 3
  2. Poco F7 India Launch Said to Include a Special Edition Phone
  3. ChatGPT Free Tier Will Soon Get Access to the o3-Mini AI Model
  4. Apple's iPhone SE 4 Model Spied in Leaked Image Next to the iPhone 16
  5. Vivo V50 to Launch Soon in India; Said to Use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  6. Infinix Smart 9 HD With 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Come With Flat Panel
  8. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.3 Update With Key Changes to Notification Summaries
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronauts' Vision Problems Linked to Prolonged Space Exposure, Posing Risks for Mars Missions
  2. Astronomers Capture Supermassive Black Hole Plasma Jets at Birth
  3. NASA's Dual Rocket Launch to Uncover Mysteries of Alaska's Auroras
  4. Invisible Boson Stars Could Hold the Key to Dark Matter's Mysteries
  5. SpaceX Falcon 9 Deploys 21 Starlink Satellites, Enhancing Mobile Connectivity
  6. New Laser Imaging Technique Unlocks Nanoscale Heat and Charge Transport in Diamond
  7. Storm Éowyn Hits UK and Ireland: Red Alerts for Snow, Wind, and Flooding
  8. SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 23 Starlink Satellites, Sets Booster Record
  9. ISRO to Launch 100th Satellite NVS-02 Boosting India's NavIC System
  10. Asteroid 2024 PT5 Linked to Lunar Surface, Reveals Planetary Defense Insights
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »