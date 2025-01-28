NASA's Dual Rocket Launch to Uncover Mysteries of Alaska's Auroras

NASA is preparing to launch two rockets through the aurora borealis to investigate the unique phenomena of these luminous ribbons of light over Alaska. This mission is designed to understand the distinct behaviours of auroras, including their flickering, pulsating patterns and the mysterious dark voids known as "black auroras." The launches will take place at the Poker Flat Research Range in Fairbanks, Alaska, and are part of a coordinated effort to explore the interaction between charged solar particles and Earth's magnetic field.

Two Missions to Explore Auroral Behaviour

As reported by space.com, according to the missions, led by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center scientists Marilia Samara and Robert Michell, each rocket will focus on a specific type of aurora. The GIRAFF (Ground Imaging to Rocket investigation of Auroral Fast Features) mission, headed by Robert Michell, will examine differences between fast-pulsating and flickering auroras. Instruments aboard the rocket will collect data on the energy, quantity, and arrival patterns of electrons contributing to these auroral forms.

In the second mission, the Black and Diffuse Aurora Science Surveyor, led by Marilia Samara, attention will turn to "black auroras," characterised by patches of missing light within the otherwise colourful display. As per the project's details, reported by space.com, the aim is to study whether outgoing electrons reverse direction, causing these voids.

Precision Timing for the Launch

Reports have indicated that the launches are dependent on optimal auroral activity. Ground-based cameras at the launch site and a distant observatory in Venetie, Alaska, are being used to determine the perfect timing. The rockets require about five minutes to reach the necessary altitude, demanding precise calculations to align their trajectory with the auroral activity. This study is expected to provide deeper insights into how auroras form and evolve, advancing our understanding of space weather and its effects on Earth.