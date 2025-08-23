Technology News
Single Quantum Device Measures Amperes, Volts, and Ohms in New Discovery

A quantum device now measures amperes, volts, and ohms together with record accuracy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 August 2025 23:23 IST
Single Quantum Device Measures Amperes, Volts, and Ohms in New Discovery

Photo Credit: Nature Electronics (2025)

NIST scientists develop a quantum device that measures amperes, volts, and ohms with high accuracy

Highlights
  • A quantum device unifies amps, volts, and ohms measurement in one system
  • Breakthrough overcomes major hurdles of magnetic field interference
  • The device achieves unmatched precision in voltage and resistance testing
Cientists have revealed a highly innovative quantum device that can successfully perform all three basic quantum electrical measurements in a single, simple experiment — a world first. It is the first time that these fundamental building block measurements, the basis of nearly every electrical application, have been available in a single tool. With the simplification of a process that heretofore required multiple instruments, the breakthrough could help to increase accuracy and decrease human error, and provide transformative possibilities for scientific research, industry applications, and global electrical standards.

NIST Scientists Develop Single Quantum Device to Precisely Measure Current, Voltage, and Resistance

According to a study published in Nature Electronics, the team led by Jason Underwood at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Maryland achieved the feat by integrating two quantum systems within a single cryostat: a quantum anomalous Hall resistor (QAHR) and a programmable Josephson voltage standard (PJVS). The cryostat introduced the extremely cold conditions necessary for these sensitive systems to work effectively, making it possible to measure electrical current, potential, and resistance simultaneously at remarkably high levels of sensitivity.

The difficulty of crafting hybrids of such systems is that both rely on delicate quantum effects that occur only at low temperatures. And, in addition, one machine previously needed a powerful magnetic field—one that interfered with the performance of the other. To solve this problem, scientists worked with a new material, which conducts its quantum processes without the assistance of an external magnetic field and therefore, makes it possible for the integration to work.

This quantum mechanical adhering device allows for voltage and resistance measurement with reduced certainty and higher accuracy than that achievable using traditional methodologies, and affords unprecedented accuracy.

Quantum instruments breakthrough: Quantum instruments may be transformed, and electrical standards in laboratories will be remarkably incentivised, with wide impacts in electronics manufacturing, scientific research, and medical diagnostics, and surprisingly trigger new developments both in topological materials and in cryostat engineering.

 

Comments

Further reading: quantum device, NIST, electrical standards, amperes, volts, ohms, quantum mechanics, Nature Electronics
Single Quantum Device Measures Amperes, Volts, and Ohms in New Discovery
  1. iPhone 17 Air: Everything We Know Ahead of Launch in September
  2. Devil Comet's Water Matches Earth, Strengthening Theory of Cosmic Origins
  3. US X-37B Space Plane to Test Quantum Navigation System That Could Replace GPS
