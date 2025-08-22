Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge Could Reportedly Be Powered by Exynos 2600 Chip

The flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra is still expected to ship with a Qualcomm chip.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 August 2025 09:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge Could Reportedly Be Powered by Exynos 2600 Chip

The new Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge uses a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Highlights
  • The upcoming Exynos 2600 is said to be fabricated on a 2nm node
  • It could be used to power Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy 26 Edge models
  • Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy S Ultra could still use a Qualcomm SoC
Samsung has been rumoured to shake up its 2026 flagship Galaxy S-series by replacing the standard and Plus variants with Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge. While details remain under wraps, new information has come to light about which processors these handsets could use. As per a report, both of them could be powered by the unannounced 2nm Exynos 2600 SoC. This is said to be due to rising chip procurement costs incurred by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge Chipset

According to a report out of South Korea, Samsung's chip procurement costs for its DX sector increased to 29.2 percent; a jump to KRW 7.78 trillion (roughly Rs. 48,700 lakh crore) in the first half of 2025 from KRW 6.27 trillion (roughly Rs. 39,250 lakh crore) in the same period in 2024.

During this period, the share of mobile application processors (AP) among the total raw material purchases was also reported to have increased from 17.1 percent to 19.9 percent, This is said to have led to increased costs for the company as it continues to source chips from Qualcomm instead of using those manufactured by its own Foundry and LSI divisions, especailly for the flagship models.

Notably, all of the models in the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 series are powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Apart from this, the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 also gets the same processor.

Furthermore, the report suggests that Qualcomm's chipmaker, TSMC, has been aggressively raising its fair price. To reduce costs, the South Korean tech conglomerate's MX division is reportedly deliberating over using its proprietary in-house Exynos SoC.

Notably, Samsung also recently signed a deal with Elon Musk's Tesla to produce chips for its EVs. As per the report, it demonstrated yield and stability in the 2nm process. If this fabrication deal turns out to achieve results, the company could reportedly equip its upcoming Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge with the Exynos 2600 SoC, which is also expected to be fabricated on a 2nm node.

It could potentially help Samsung cut down costs while maintaining a high level of performance, courtesy of its upcoming flagship SoC. However, the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could continue to use a Qualcomm chip, which is most likely to be the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung, Exynos 2600
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
