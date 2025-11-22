Moto G57 Power: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features, and More

Motorola is all set to launch its next-generation smartphone in the G series in India. The company has already confirmed that it is planning to launch the Moto G57 Power in India on November 24, 2025. The upcoming smartphone from Motorola comes loaded with some interesting set of features and specifications. These include, a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, Android 16 operating system, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, and more. With that said, if you are thinking about the details of the upcoming Motorola device, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk about the Moto G57 Power launch date, features, and specifications.

Moto G57 Power India Launch Details

Motorola announced that its upcoming handset will be launched in India on November 24, 2025. The company is yet to reveal the launch time, but one could expect it to be around noon.

Moto G57 Power Price in India and Sale Date

There is no official confirmation about the Indian pricing of the Moto G57 Power. However, the handset has been already launched in select global markets and comes with a starting price of EUR 279, which roughly translate to Rs 28,000. With that in mind, one could expect a similar type of pricing for the Indian variant as well.

As for the sale date is concerned, one could expect it to begin within a week of the India launch. The brand has already confirmed that the handset will be available for purchase in the country from Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across the country.

Moto G57 Power Features and Specifications

The smartphone has already been launched in the global market. Moreover, Motorola has teased a slew of features and specifications of the upcoming Moto G57 Power smartphone for India. Here's what you need to know.

Design

The smartphone from Motorola will feature a premium design language, which looks a bit similar to the recently-launched Moto G67 Power. The latest Motorola smartphone will come with flat frame design and signature camera bump on the top-left corner. As per the teaser shared by the brand, the handset will be available in three colour options, including Pantone Corsair, Pantone Fluidity, and Pantone Regatta. The brand has also confirmed that the handset will come with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and IP64 protection.

Display

The company has already confirmed that the upcoming handset will feature a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display. The handset will come with 120Hz screen refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It also features up to 1,050nits of peak brightness along with Display Colour Boost technology to enhance the viewing experience.

Performance and Software

The Moto G57 Power is the first smartphone in India that will be powered by the latest Qualcomm processor. The company has confirmed that the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor. Moreover, the Moto G57 Power will be available in single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The handset might come with up to 256GB of storage. The Moto G57 Power runs on Android 16 operating system. The handset will be equipped with a flew of features, including Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and Smart Connect.

Cameras

For optics, the Moto G57 Power features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The phone comes with a combination of a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-600 sensor with f/1.8 aperture coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a third sensor, though the functionality is yet to be revealed. On the front, the handset features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Battery

One of the biggest highlights of the Moto G57 Power has to be its battery. The latest smartphone from the brand comes equipped with a massive 7,000mAh Silicon Carbon battery, which is now becoming a new trend this year. The handset is also confirmed to feature 33W fast charging support.