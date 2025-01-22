Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • New Study Uncovers Discrepancies in Universe’s Expansion Rate, Challenges Cosmology Models

New Study Uncovers Discrepancies in Universe’s Expansion Rate, Challenges Cosmology Models

Study shows conflicting expansion rates in the universe, raising doubts on cosmology.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 January 2025 17:00 IST
New Study Uncovers Discrepancies in Universe’s Expansion Rate, Challenges Cosmology Models

Photo Credit: Pixabay/WikiImages

Discrepancies in the universe's expansion rate challenge cosmological models

Highlights
  • New study reveals Hubble constant discrepancy in cosmic expansion
  • Researchers say results may rewrite current cosmology theories
  • Astronomers find faster expansion rate with DESI and Cepheid stars
Advertisement

Recent findings have intensified debates surrounding the universe's expansion, suggesting discrepancies in its speed may challenge long-standing cosmological models. Observations from advanced instruments like the Hubble Space Telescope and James Webb Space Telescope indicate variations in the rate of expansion across different regions, leaving scientists searching for explanations. Researchers have now strengthened the evidence for this inconsistency, hinting at potential gaps in the understanding of physics and cosmology that have guided theories for decades.

Study Reveals Contradictory Measurements

According to findings published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, data collected from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) has provided new insights into the Hubble constant, the measure of the universe's expansion rate. Using the Coma galaxy cluster, located roughly 320 million light-years from Earth, the study determined an expansion rate of 76.5 kilometers per second per megaparsec (km/s/Mpc). This conflicts with earlier measurements based on the cosmic microwave background (CMB), which suggested a lower value of 67 km/s/Mpc.

Clashing Methods Deepen the Puzzle

The discrepancy arises from two primary methods of calculating the Hubble constant. Early-universe data derived from the CMB aligns with predictions from the standard cosmological model. In contrast, readings from Cepheid variable stars and Type Ia supernovae — utilised to measure distances in later cosmic stages — consistently yield higher expansion rates. Efforts by teams such as DESI aim to refine these measurements further but continue to amplify the tension.

Experts Call for New Theories

As reported by Live Science, Professor Dan Scolnic of Duke University, the study's lead author, remarked that the results challenge fundamental assumptions about the universe's structure. He said that this is not just a matter of resolving a difference; it suggests that our cosmological models might need reevaluation.

As studies progress, scientists remain focused on identifying errors or gaps in existing methods, while others explore entirely new frameworks for understanding the universe's evolution.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Hubble constant, Universe expansion, Cosmology, DESI, Cepheid stars, James Webb Space Telescope
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro Fold Will Reportedly Have Bear-Themed Codenames
Facebook, X and YouTube to Do More Against Online Hate Speech, EU Says
New Study Uncovers Discrepancies in Universe’s Expansion Rate, Challenges Cosmology Models
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung May Offer Free Charger and Other Perks With Galaxy S25 Pre-Orders
  2. Samsung Reveals When Its One UI 7 Update Will Arrive on Your Phone
  3. Nothing Phone 3 May Launch Soon; Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Appears on BIS
  4. iPhone 17 Leaked Back Panel Design Shows Pixel-Like Rear Camera Module
  5. OnePlus Smartphones May Come With a Fresh Design This Year
  6. Oppo Watch X2 Design, Specifications Leaked via Certification Website
  7. OpenAI's New 'Stargate Project' Will Expand Company's AI Infrastructure
  8. Here's How to Watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Today
  9. Redmi A4 5G Review: Humble Phone, Big Ambitions
  10. The Smile Man OTT Release: Sarath Kumar's Crime Thriller Premieres on January 24
#Latest Stories
  1. Birla Institute of Management Technology Launches Bimcoin, a Blockchain-Based Campus Currency 
  2. New Study Uncovers Discrepancies in Universe’s Expansion Rate, Challenges Cosmology Models
  3. Mrs OTT Release Date: Remake of The Great Indian Kitchen Starring Sanya Malhotra to Release on Zee5
  4. My Fault: London OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Romantic Drama Online
  5. UI OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Upendra's Philosophical Drama
  6. Top 7 Ancient Megaliths Around the World That Rival Stonehenge in Age and Size
  7. Nothing Teases Potential Nothing Phone 3; Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Reportedly Listed on BIS
  8. Blinkit Begins 10-Minute Delivery of Nokia Feature Phones, Xiaomi Smartphones in Select Indian Cities
  9. Google Reportedly Working On Gesture-Based Gemini Live Shortcut for Android Devices
  10. Oppo Watch X2 Design, Key Specifications Spotted on China's TENAA Certification Website
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »