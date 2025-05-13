Technology News
Soviet Venus Lander Kosmos 482 Crashes to Earth After 53 Years in Orbit

After 53 years in orbit, Soviet Venus lander Kosmos 482 reenters Earth's atmosphere and falls.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 May 2025 22:36 IST
Photo Credit: Ralf Vandebergh

Kosmos 482 imaged in orbit; parachute possibly visible

Highlights
  • Kosmos 482 reenters Earth's atmosphere after orbiting for 53 long years
  • The final reentry site of Kosmos 482 remains officially unconfirmed
  • The 1972 Venus lander failed at launch but survived five decades in orbit
The failed Soviet Venus lander Kosmos 482 has finally met its end after a remarkable 53-year journey in Earth orbit. Launched in 1972 under USSR's Venera programme, the probe re-entered Earth's atmosphere on May 10 at 2:24 a.m. ET (0624 GMT), with Russia's space agency Roscosmos confirming its descent over the Indian Ocean, west of Jakarta, Indonesia. Although the debris was thought to have safely splashed down, other international space tracking organisations had pinpointed possible reentry sites as far afield as South Asia and the eastern Pacific, making the final impact location at least somewhat even hours after the event.

Kosmos 482's Fiery Fall Captured Before Impact, Sparking Concerns Over Space Junk Threat

As per reports by Roscosmos and astronomer Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project, the spacecraft was captured in a striking image during one of its final orbits over Rome. In the picture, Kosmos 482 appears as a dashed trail — a result of the probe streaking across a composite of four images. Originally intended to land on Venus, the lander had failed to leave Earth's orbit due to a launch malfunction, leading it into an elongated Earth-bound trajectory for over five decades. Its descent was guided slowly by atmospheric drag.

The 495-kilogram probe may have remained intact during reentry, as it was engineered to survive Venus's dense atmosphere. Marco Langbroek, a Dutch satellite tracker, mentioned that if Kosmos 482 had impacted the surface as one piece, it would have had an impact velocity of about 150 mph and the energy of a small to mid-size meteorite. This fall has led to discussion over growing space debris risks.

ESA data shows that, on average, three significant pieces of debris land on Earth daily. With mega constellations like SpaceX's Starlink and Amazon's Kuiper set to launch thousands of satellites, experts warn that uncontrolled reentries will likely happen with greater frequency.

ESA officials have pointed out that although the threat to people is low, repeated strikes could become a hazard over time, not just from crashes but also from pollutants that are purged at reentry and may damage the ozone layer or shift climate trends.

 

Comments

