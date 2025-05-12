Technology News
India Smartphone Shipments Fell 6 Percent YoY in Q1 2025, Apple Posts Highest Growth: IDC

Vivo maintained its top position in Q1 2025 with a market share of 19.7 percent, according to IDC report.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 May 2025 18:51 IST
Photo Credit: Apple Newsroom

IDC projects a low single-digit growth in smartphone shipments for 2025

Highlights
  • Vivo, Samsung and Oppo held their positions from the previous quarter
  • Realme overtook Xiaomi to claim fourth place in Q1, 2025
  • Samsung came at the second spot with 16.4 percent market share
India's smartphone market experienced a 5.5 percent year-over-year (YoY) decline in shipments in Q1 2025, as per a new report by International Data Corporation (IDC). This downturn is attributed to weak consumer demand and surplus inventory from the previous quarter. Despite the overall market contraction, Apple stood out with the highest 23 YoY increase in shipments, securing a position among the top five smartphone brands in India. Vivo secured top spot in the first quarter by grabbing 19.7 percent market share. Samsung came in second place, followed by Oppo.

As per IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report, India's smartphone market shipped 32 million smartphones in the January to March period this year, registering a 5.5 percent decline YoY. This marks the second consecutive quarter of decline in shipments. Weak consumer demand and surplus inventory from the previous quarter are considered to be the major challenges for the brands.

Vivo, Samsung, Oppo Top India's Smartphone Market in Q1, 2025

Vivo took a major share of India's smartphone shipments and maintained its top position in Q1 with a market share of 19.7 percent. The Chinese brand registered 14.6 percent YoY growth. Samsung came in second spot with 16.4 percent marketshare. Oppo was in the third spot with 12 percent market share and 11.9 percent YoY growth. Realme captured fourth position with 10.6 percent market share and 2.2 percent YoY growth.

Apple saw the strongest YoY growth among the top five smartphone brands in the first quarter, with a 23 percent increase and a record three million units shipped in the first quarter. IDC notes that the iPhone 16 led the pack, making up 4 percent of total smartphone shipments in India during the period. The iPhone maker grabbed 9.5 percent market share.

 Xiaomi took the sixth position as the brand faced 42 percent YoY decline in shipments in the January-March quarter of 2025. This eroded the company's market share to 7.8 percent from 12.8 percent in same period last year.

Motorola, Poco, OnePlus, and iQOO took the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively. According to IDC, Vivo, Samsung, and Oppo held their positions from the previous quarter. Realme overtook Xiaomi to claim fourth place, driven by the strong performance of its budget-friendly Realme 14 series, Narzo 80 series, and P3 series. Nothing registered the highest growth overall, followed closely by Google and Motorola in Q1 2025.

IDC projects a low single-digit growth in smartphone shipments for 2025 due to the ongoing rise in average selling prices (ASPs). However, this is likely to translate into a mid-single-digit increase in overall market value. Brands are focusing on expanding offline distribution without losing online traction, multiple microfinancing options to boost affordability, offerings in the entry-premium segment for upgrades, and marketing generative AI features across price points.

The report notes that India's ASPs reached a record of $274 (roughly Rs. 24,000) in Q1, growing by 4 percent YoY. 5G adoption is increasing with 29 million 5G smartphones shipped in the quarter. The share of 5G smartphone shipments increased to 88 percent, up from 69 percent in the same period last year. Shipments to offline channels grew by 10 percent YoY and share increased to 58.1 percent, while online channel shipments declined by 21.1 percent in Q1 this year.

