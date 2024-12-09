Technology News
SpaceX Launches 23 Starlink Satellites to Strengthen Global Internet Services

SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, expanding internet access globally.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 December 2024 22:15 IST
SpaceX Launches 23 Starlink Satellites to Strengthen Global Internet Services

Photo Credit: SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida on Dec. 8, 2024.

Highlights
  • SpaceX sends 23 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from Cape Canave
  • 13 satellites include direct-to-cell technology for improved connectivity
  • This marks SpaceX’s 123rd Falcon 9 mission of 2024.
A Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched 23 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 12:12 a.m. EST on December 8, 2024, according to reports. The mission, aimed at expanding SpaceX's satellite internet coverage, marked a significant step in global connectivity efforts. The rocket illuminated the night sky, drawing spectators who described the launch as visually striking.

Reusability Highlighted in the Mission

The Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth approximately eight and a half minutes after lift-off, landing on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas positioned at sea. SpaceX confirmed that the booster, which had been used previously in a NOAA mission, demonstrated the company's emphasis on cost-effective reusability.

Direct-to-Cell Technology Deployed

Of the 23 satellites, 13 were equipped with direct-to-cell technology designed to provide mobile connectivity to standard phones without modifications. As per SpaceX, this advancement could be transformative for users in areas with limited or no access to traditional cellular networks.

Nearly 70 percent of SpaceX's 2024 launches have focused on Starlink, with over 6,800 operational satellites in orbit, including around 350 offering direct-to-cell capabilities. According to Elon Musk, in a statement, the company is working toward increasing the bandwidth of future satellites for enhanced performance.

Next Launch Scheduled

Sources indicate that preparations are underway for SpaceX's next mission on December 12, involving the deployment of mPOWER-E satellites for SES from Kennedy Space Center's Pad 39A.

SpaceX's advancements in satellite technology and reusability reflect the company's broader goals of providing comprehensive internet access, especially in remote regions, while achieving sustainable space exploration practices.

 

Comments

