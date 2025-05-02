Technology News
Google Makes Setting Up a New Google TV Easier with Faster Onboarding, More Features

App installs during the setup process have been improved which cuts down on the setup time, as per Google.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 May 2025 15:51 IST
Google Makes Setting Up a New Google TV Easier with Faster Onboarding, More Features

Photo Credit: Google

Both Android and iOS users can take advantage of quick setup process on Google TV

Highlights
  • iPhone users can scan a QR code to begin Android TV setup
  • Google says it has made app installs faster to cut down in setup time
  • The features are being rolled out to Hisense U7 and U8 series TVs
Google is strealining the setup process for Google TVs, making it faster and easier for users to ready up their devices and start watching. The company announced new features that speed up Google TV setup, including adding a new way to quickly set up the device through Android and iOS smartphones. In addition to faster setup with the phone, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant is also improving app installs during the initial setup so that viewers can begin using the TV sooner.

Google TV Setup Gets Faster

Google detailed the new Google TV features in a blog post on Thursday. The legacy Google TV setup process offers mobile-based experiences and an alternate manual setup option. However, to set up a TV quickly, an app is required to be downloaded on the phone. As per the tech giant, its latest updates improve upon this process by eliminating the need to download the Google Home app.

Instead, Android users in the vicinity will receive a notification on their phone for quick setup. Google TVs will also offers similar functionality on iOS too, presenting a QR code for iPhone users to scan and proceed with the setup.

The company says app installs during the setup process have also been improved, which cuts down on the setup time. Additionally, improved app installs are also said to reduce storage space constraints in the long run. Those with ecosystem devices, such as Google Home speakers, can now take advantage of quick connection. Users can now pause the TV, search for films and shows, and control smart home devices using Google Home speakers.

Another improvement has been made to the customisation experience. As per Google, users can now take advantage of Google Photos screensavers, parental controls, and individual profiles on Google TV.

The new features have initially been introduced on Hisense's 2025 U7 series and 2025 U8 series TVs. Google will expand them to other Google TV devices later this year. This includes select streaming devices which are exclusively available at Walmart.

Further reading: Google TV, Android TV, Google TV OS, Android TV Update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Makes Setting Up a New Google TV Easier with Faster Onboarding, More Features
