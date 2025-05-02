Google is strealining the setup process for Google TVs, making it faster and easier for users to ready up their devices and start watching. The company announced new features that speed up Google TV setup, including adding a new way to quickly set up the device through Android and iOS smartphones. In addition to faster setup with the phone, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant is also improving app installs during the initial setup so that viewers can begin using the TV sooner.

Google TV Setup Gets Faster

Google detailed the new Google TV features in a blog post on Thursday. The legacy Google TV setup process offers mobile-based experiences and an alternate manual setup option. However, to set up a TV quickly, an app is required to be downloaded on the phone. As per the tech giant, its latest updates improve upon this process by eliminating the need to download the Google Home app.

Instead, Android users in the vicinity will receive a notification on their phone for quick setup. Google TVs will also offers similar functionality on iOS too, presenting a QR code for iPhone users to scan and proceed with the setup.

The company says app installs during the setup process have also been improved, which cuts down on the setup time. Additionally, improved app installs are also said to reduce storage space constraints in the long run. Those with ecosystem devices, such as Google Home speakers, can now take advantage of quick connection. Users can now pause the TV, search for films and shows, and control smart home devices using Google Home speakers.

Another improvement has been made to the customisation experience. As per Google, users can now take advantage of Google Photos screensavers, parental controls, and individual profiles on Google TV.

The new features have initially been introduced on Hisense's 2025 U7 series and 2025 U8 series TVs. Google will expand them to other Google TV devices later this year. This includes select streaming devices which are exclusively available at Walmart.