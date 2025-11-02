Technology News
SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch of Private Griffin Moon Lander Pushed to 2026 Amid Testing Phase

SpaceX delays Griffin Moon mission to July 2026 as Astrobotic completes final testing.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 November 2025 19:44 IST
Photo Credit: Astrobotic Technology Inc.

Astrobotic’s Griffin lander faces delay to 2026 as integration and engine tests continue.

Highlights
  • Falcon Heavy launch delayed to July 2026
  • Griffin lander undergoes integration testing
  • Mission includes rovers and cultural payloads
Astrobotic's Griffin-1 lunar lander, scheduled to launch on SpaceX's much-anticipated Falcon Heavy booster, has now slipped to NET (No Earlier Than) July 2026. The commercial mission, previously planned for the end of 2025, will carry NASA and other payloads to the Moon — including rovers from Astrobotic and Astrolab. This mission will be Astrobotic's second attempt to land on the moon—its Peregrine Mission One ended in failure in early 2024 because of a propellant leak soon after launch.

Astrobotic Nears Key Milestones as Griffin Moon Lander Readies for 2026 Falcon Heavy Launch

According to an Astrobotic update posted on October 24, the Griffin spacecraft is undergoing payload integration and software testing at the company's Pennsylvania facility. Engineers are completing propulsion tests and avionics validation as they prepare for environmental trials that simulate various stages of launch and lunar operations. The company stated that nearly all major components, such as thrusters, solar panels, and payload ramps, are already installed on the vehicle.

Created under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) effort with NASA, Griffin is designed to help the agency's Artemis program efforts by sending experiments and other payloads to the Moon. Although NASA's VIPER rover was originally planned to be the one flying on this mission, it was reassigned to a Blue Origin lunar mission in 2027. In its place, Astrobotic will now transport Astrolab's FLIP rover, its own CubeRover, and smaller cultural payloads like the MoonBox and Galactic Library capsules.

Astrobotic gets closer to lunar readiness of Griffin following propulsion and tank milestones; SpaceX's Falcon Heavy moves toward first reflight with static fire test. CLPS has suffered setbacks, but Griffin's success is supposed to help restore confidence in lunar exploration — with a Falcon Heavy sending the spacecraft up, probably around July 2026.

 

Further reading: NASA, SpaceX, Falcon, moon, Astrobotic, Lunar Lander
