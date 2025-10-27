Technology News
English Edition

Mushrooms Could Power Future Eco-Friendly Computers, Study Suggests

Ohio State scientists use mushrooms to build biodegradable memory devices that think like human brains.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 October 2025 23:05 IST
Mushrooms Could Power Future Eco-Friendly Computers, Study Suggests

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ohio State scientists grow shiitake fungi as living memory, advancing eco-friendly brain-like computing

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Mushrooms act as organic memory devices
  • Fungal circuits mimic brain-like activity
  • Shiitake fungi switch states 5,850 times per second
Advertisement

In a blend of nature and technology, researchers have found that mushrooms — known mostly for being the life of the party in college dorms all over America — can make miniature computers, or at least objects that behave like them. The scientists at The Ohio State University were able to grow and train shiitake fungi, which do a dance to switch between different electrical states thousands of times per second, like computer chips. The memory devices made from mushrooms are not only fully biodegradable but also cheap, eventually leading to hopes for an ecological future in computing where nature itself would be the processor.

Mushrooms Mimic Brain Function in Breakthrough Toward Sustainable Living Computers

According to a report published in PLOS One and presented by The Ohio State University team, the fungi were developed to act as organic memristors—tiny components that store data based on previous electrical activity. Lead researcher John LaRocco explained that these biological circuits could reduce standby power consumption and lower production costs. He said that developing such microchips capable of imitating brain-like activity offers “a major computational and economic advantage”.

Fungal electronics are also an emerging trend in green computing and sustainable computing because of their biodegradability properties, resolution of e-waste issues, and honouring of eco-friendly technology breakthroughs.

Scientists used dehydrated mushrooms to control electric currents, achieving nearly 5,850 switching states per second with 90% accuracy. Multiple mushrooms performed more stably, resembling human brain communication.

Fungal computing could serve larger systems like aerospace missions and wearable devices, with future studies aiming to improve cultivation methods and reduce device size.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: mushroom computing, bioelectronics, Ohio State University, memristor, fungal circuits
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Saturn’s Icy Moon Enceladus Organic Molecules May Have Been Fromed by Cosmic Rays, Scientists Find
Mushrooms Could Power Future Eco-Friendly Computers, Study Suggests
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  2. iQOO 15 Teased to Launch in India on This Date
  3. MIT's tabletop method lets scientists see inside atoms for the first time
  4. Moto X70 Air Launch Teased for India: Price, Specifications Expected
  5. Vivo X300 Series May Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications Leak, Series Launch May Be Staggered
  7. OnePlus Ace 6 Launches in China; May Debut Globally as OnePlus 15R
  8. Vivo S50 Series Tipped to Feature a Periscope Telephoto Lens
#Latest Stories
  1. Mushrooms Could Power Future Eco-Friendly Computers, Study Suggests
  2. MIT Physicists Discover a Way to See Inside Atoms Using Tabletop Molecular Technique
  3. Saturn’s Icy Moon Enceladus Organic Molecules May Have Been Fromed by Cosmic Rays, Scientists Find
  4. Researchers Use AI to Predict Storm Surges Faster and More Accurately
  5. Accused Now Streaming On OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Movie Online
  6. Microsoft Faces Lawsuit in Australia Over Allegedly Misleading Users on Copilot Pricing
  7. Madras High Court Recognises Crypto as Property: What This Means for Indian Investors
  8. Google Introduces Vibe Coding to Its AI Studio, Lets Users Create AI Apps With Text Prompts
  9. Vivo X300 Series Tipped to Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits
  10. Moto X70 Air India Launch Seemingly Teased: Here Are Some Confirmed Specifications, Price Range
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »