OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specs and More

OnePlus 15R will go on sale in India via Amazon and the OnePlus India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 December 2025 06:00 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15R has an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15R will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  • OnePlus 15R will sport a 165Hz refresh display
  • The company has yet to reveal the India pricing
OnePlus 15R is scheduled to be launched in India later today as the latest addition to the company's premium smartphone portfolio, along with the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition. The Chinese smartphone maker has been teasing the design, colourways, key specifications, and features of the upcoming handset for weeks now. Both the OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition, will be offered in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company website. The phone is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset, paired with a 7,400mAh battery. It will also be equipped with a 165Hz refresh rate display, too.

There are only a few hours until the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15R Ace Edition launch in India, so here is everything you need to know about the upcoming smartphone, including its launch details, expected price, key specifications, and features.

OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition India Launch Details

The OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15R Ace Edition will be launched in India today at 12pm IST. The handsets will be unveiled alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2 during the tech firm's keynote in India's Bengaluru. OnePlus has invited its community members to join the launch event in the Indian city to celebrate the brand's 12th anniversary.

Additionally, the OnePlus 15R launch event will also be livestreamed on the OnePlus India YouTube channel and other social media handles. Alternatively, you can watch the launch event here.

OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Price in India, Availability

OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15R Ace Edition prices in India remain under wraps. However, these details were recently leaked, along with possible RAM and storage configurations. The OnePlus 15R will reportedly be offered in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage options.

The top-of-the-line variant of the OnePlus 15R, which could feature 512GB of onboard storage, will reportedly be priced more than Rs. 52,000 in India. On the other hand, the base 256GB storage option might be priced in the country between Rs. 47,000 and Rs. 49,000. Additionally, the company is said to provide bank discounts of up to Rs. 3,000 or Rs. 4,000 with credit and debit cards.

oneplus 15r ace edition

Both handsets, the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15R, will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and the OnePlus India online store. The OnePlus 15R is confirmed to be offered in Charcoal Black, Mint Green, and Electric Violet colourways.

OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Specifications, Features

Coming to its specifications, the OnePlus 15R is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which was launched on November 26. The company claims that it is the first phone to globally launch with this chip. Moreover, it will feature the new G2 Wi-Fi chip and Touch Response Chip. Recently, the tech firm announced that the OnePlus 15R will pack a 7,400mAh battery. It will run on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

oneplus 15r selfie

The OnePlus 15R was recently listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, which hinted at the performance it might offer. The OnePlus 15R scored 2,784 points in single core performance and 9,329 points in multi core performance, while delivering a peak clock speed of 3.32GHz. It is teased to sport a 165Hz refresh rate display, too. The smartphone maker has confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will be IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the upcoming OnePlus phone will carry a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary rear shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It will also sport a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Further, it is confirmed to allow users to shoot 4K resolution video at up to 120fps.

Further reading: OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition, OnePlus 15R India Launch, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition India Launch, OnePlus 15R Price in India, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Price in India, OnePlus 15R Specifications, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Specifications, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
