New studies indicate that some organic molecules were not born in the hidden ocean of Saturn's icy moon Enceladus as had been previously hypothesised and instead might be formed when small, relatively simple organic compounds are bombarded by charged particles created by cosmic rays strafing space. That complicates the way scientists interpret the chemical evidence collected by NASA's Cassini spacecraft, which had previously suggested there could be a potentially habitable ocean beneath the moon's icy surface, flush with compounds necessary for life. The new results suggest that radiation may be a more active agent in shaping the moon's chemistry than previously believed.

Lab Experiments Reveal How Space Radiation Can Create Organic Molecules on Icy Moons

According to a report presented at the Europlanet Science Congress–Division for Planetary Sciences Joint Meeting (EPSC-DPS 2025) in Helsinki and published in Planetary and Space Science, a research team led by planetary scientist Grace Richards of the National Institute for Astrophysics in Rome recreated conditions near Enceladus's surface in the lab. They cooled a mix of water, carbon dioxide, methane, and ammonia to about –200°C and bombarded it with water ions, mimicking the radiation that constantly strikes the moon.

Radiation leads to chemical reactions on frozen moons like Enceladus, creating compounds including alcohols, cyanate, ammonium and formamide that could bring about life on the icy worldlets, a new study has found.

Planetary scientists are today decoding the data of new missions, such as JUICE and Europa Clipper, to work out how organic molecules form and evolve in high-radiation settings.

Scientists find complex molecules in Enceladus's plumes from amid radiation (from which some are produced) and deep below the surface, evidence of its status as a compelling world to search for life beyond Earth.