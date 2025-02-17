Technology News
SpaceX Starship Prepares for Next Flight After Successful Static Fire Tests

SpaceX has conducted static fire tests for Starship’s two stages, moving closer to the next integrated flight test.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 February 2025 15:17 IST
SpaceX Starship Prepares for Next Flight After Successful Static Fire Tests

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

SpaceX has successfully completed static fire tests

  • SpaceX completes Starship and Super Heavy static fire tests
  • Next integrated flight test (IFT-8) expected by late February
  • FAA approval required before final launch date confirmation
SpaceX has carried out static fire tests for both stages of its Starship launch system as preparations for the next integrated flight test progress. The Super Heavy booster and Starship's second stage were test-fired at the company's Starbase facility in Texas. The full-duration static fire of the Super Heavy booster involved all 33 Raptor engines, simulating conditions expected during launch. The second stage underwent its own engine test, featuring variable thrust conditions to replicate flight scenarios. The next steps will involve stacking the two stages in anticipation of the upcoming mission.

Super Heavy and Starship Complete Static Fire Tests

According to an official announcement, the Super Heavy booster was subjected to a full-duration static fire test, validating its performance before the next launch attempt. The test, conducted at the SpaceX facility, was confirmed through images and updates shared by the company. Days later, Starship's upper stage underwent a separate engine test near the launch site, with engineers evaluating engine performance under varying thrust conditions. The results will contribute to refining the vehicle's propulsion system for the next test flight.

Upcoming Launch and Regulatory Considerations

As reported by Space.com, indicate that the next integrated flight test, known as IFT-8, could take place by the end of February. However, final approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) remains a key requirement before a launch date is confirmed. SpaceX aims to conduct multiple Starship launches throughout the year, aligning with its broader plans for advancing reusable rocket technology.

Starship's Performance in Previous Flights

The last test flight, IFT-7, was launched in January 2025. While the Super Heavy booster was successfully caught using the launch tower's robotic arms, communication with Starship's second stage was lost mid-flight. Observers reported debris falling over the Caribbean, indicating a possible in-flight breakup. Engineers are expected to implement design and operational improvements for the next mission, aiming for better flight stability and controlled descent of both stages.

Starship's Role in Future Missions

SpaceX continues to refine the Starship system for operational use. The vehicle is intended to support various missions, including NASA's Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the lunar surface. The Starship lander is planned for use in Artemis 3, currently scheduled for 2027. Additional test flights will be necessary to validate the vehicle's capabilities before it can be deployed for human spaceflight and other commercial missions.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starship, Super Heavy, static fire, rocket launch
