Global Rocket Launches Reach Record High in 2024, With More Growth Expected in 2025

The global space industry saw record-breaking launch activity in 2024, with 259 missions and more growth expected in 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 February 2025 23:14 IST
Global Rocket Launches Reach Record High in 2024, With More Growth Expected in 2025

Photo Credit: Pixabay/SpaceX-Imagery

Global rocket launches surged in 2024, reaching a record 259 liftoffs.

Highlights
  • 259 rocket launches recorded in 2024, marking continued growth
  • SpaceX led global launches with 132 Falcon 9 missions
  • New rockets and regulations to drive further expansion in 2025
A significant increase in global rocket launches was observed in 2024, with 259 recorded liftoffs. This marked the fourth consecutive year of growth in spaceflight activity, with launch attempts occurring approximately every 34 hours. Multiple factors contributed to this rise, including increased commercial satellite deployments, national security initiatives, and a growing emphasis on independent launch capabilities across several nations. Industry experts predict an even busier year ahead as new rockets and commercial projects enter service.

Increased Launch Frequency and Regional Contributions

According to The Space Report, a publication by the Space Foundation, the expansion of global launch operations is expected to continue in 2025. The report highlighted a strong performance by SpaceX, which conducted 132 Falcon 9 launches last year, making up over half of global launches. A significant portion of these missions supported the expansion of the company's Starlink network, which now serves millions of customers worldwide.

As reported by space.com, military satellite deployments also saw a notable surge, with an 86 percent increase recorded. SpaceX launched over 100 satellites for the U.S. military's Starshield constellation, a classified network aimed at enhancing national security. The U.S. remained the dominant force in space launches, surpassing China's activity by a ratio of more than 2-to-1. Meanwhile, Russia significantly increased its satellite deployments, with 98 new spacecraft placed in orbit, many focused on maritime monitoring and security operations.

New Rockets and Commercial Expansion in 2025

Multiple new rockets are set to enter service this year, further accelerating launch rates. Blue Origin's New Glenn successfully reached orbit last month, positioning itself as a competitor to SpaceX's Falcon 9. The vehicle is expected to play a key role in Amazon's Project Kuiper, which aims to establish a satellite internet network similar to Starlink.

Sierra Space is preparing for the first flight of its Dream Chaser spaceplane, expected to reach the International Space Station aboard a Vulcan rocket no earlier than May. Rocket Lab's partially reusable Neutron rocket is scheduled for its first flight in mid-2025.

Regulatory Developments and European Launch Initiatives

The Federal Communications Commission has introduced a streamlined regulatory framework to accelerate commercial space activities. Additional spectrum allocation and revised licensing procedures are expected to ease restrictions on private sector launches.

European nations are also making progress in independent launch capabilities. French company Latitude is set to launch its Zephyr rocket, while Germany's Rocket Factory Augsburg is working on its RFA One rocket. The U.K.'s Orbex and Scotland-based Skyrora are both advancing their respective small launch vehicle projects, with maiden flights anticipated later this year.

In Australia, Gilmour Space is preparing for the inaugural flight of its Eris rocket, marking the first locally built launch vehicle to operate from Australian soil. Industry experts emphasise that these developments reflect a broader trend of countries striving for sovereign access to space through smaller, dedicated launch vehicles.

Further reading: SpaceX, Rocket Launches, Space Industry, Spaceflight, Commercial Space, Satellite Deployments
Global Rocket Launches Reach Record High in 2024, With More Growth Expected in 2025
  1. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched in India
  2. Tecno Camon 40 Series Launch Timeline, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
  3. iPhone SE 4 Could Launch Next Week; M4 MacBook Air, Others to Follow Soon
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Appears to Be Listed on GeekBench
  5. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Roundup: Rollout Date, Availability, and More
