Technology News

Elon Musk's SpaceX to Make Second Bid to Launch Starship Rocket on Test Flight

A planned liftoff Monday of the gigantic rocket was aborted less than 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled launch.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 20 April 2023 14:03 IST
Elon Musk's SpaceX to Make Second Bid to Launch Starship Rocket on Test Flight

Photo Credit: Reuters

Starship is both bigger and more powerful than SLS

Highlights
  • SpaceX is to make a second attempt on Thursday
  • SpaceX founder Elon Musk cast doubt on whether the launch will go through
  • US space agency NASA has picked the Starship spacecraft for Artemis 3

SpaceX is to make a second attempt on Thursday to carry out the first test flight of Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, designed to send astronauts to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

A planned liftoff Monday of the gigantic rocket was aborted less than 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled launch because of a pressurization issue in the first-stage booster.

The new window for liftoff from Starbase, the SpaceX spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas, opens on Thursday at 8:28 am Central Time (1328 GMT) and lasts for about an hour, SpaceX said.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who has sought to play down expectations for the risk-laden inaugural test flight, cast some doubt on whether the launch will actually go ahead on Thursday.

"The team is working around the clock on many issues," Musk tweeted late Tuesday. "Maybe 4/20, maybe not."

The US space agency NASA has picked the Starship spacecraft to ferry astronauts to the Moon in late 2025 -- a mission known as Artemis III -- for the first time since the Apollo program ended in 1972.

Starship consists of a 164-foot (50-meter) tall spacecraft designed to carry crew and cargo that sits atop a 230-foot tall first-stage Super Heavy booster rocket.

SpaceX conducted a successful test-firing of the 33 massive Raptor engines on the first-stage booster in February but the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy rocket have never flown together.

The integrated test flight is intended to assess their performance in combination.

Monday's launch was scrubbed because of a frozen pressure valve on the Super Heavy booster and SpaceX needed to delay another try for 48 hours to recycle the liquid methane and liquid oxygen that fuels the rocket.

Musk had warned ahead of the launch that delays and technical issues were likely.

"It's a very risky flight," he said. "It's the first launch of a very complicated, gigantic rocket.

"There's a million ways this rocket could fail," Musk said. "We're going to be very careful and if we see anything that gives us concern, we'll postpone."

Multi-planet species

NASA will take astronauts to lunar orbit itself in November 2024 using its own heavy rocket called the Space Launch System (SLS), which has been in development for more than a decade.

Starship is both bigger and more powerful than SLS and capable of lifting a payload of more than 100 metric tonnes into orbit.

It generates 17 million pounds of thrust, more than twice that of the Saturn V rockets used to send Apollo astronauts to the Moon.

The plan for the integrated test flight is for the Super Heavy booster to separate from Starship about three minutes after launch and splash down in the Gulf of Mexico.

Starship, which has six engines of its own, will continue to an altitude of nearly 150 miles, completing a near-circle of the Earth before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii about 90 minutes after launch.

"If it gets to orbit, that's a massive success," Musk said.

"If we get far enough away from the launchpad before something goes wrong then I think I would consider that to be a success," he said. "Just don't blow up the launchpad."

SpaceX foresees eventually putting a Starship into orbit, and then refueling it with another Starship so it can continue on a journey to Mars or beyond.

Musk said the goal is to make Starship reusable and bring down the price to a few million dollars per flight.

"In the long run -- long run meaning, I don't know, two or three years -- we should achieve full and rapid reusability," he said.

The eventual objective is to establish bases on the Moon and Mars and put humans on the "path to being a multi-planet civilization," Musk said.

"We are at this brief moment in civilization where it is possible to become a multi-planet species," he said. "That's our goal. I think we've got a chance."

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starship, Apollo, Artemis, Artemis 2, Artemis 3, Elon Musk
Apple Could Double or Triple Investments, Exports in India Over Coming Years: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Related Stories

Elon Musk's SpaceX to Make Second Bid to Launch Starship Rocket on Test Flight
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Meta Lays Off Tech Teams as Employees Express Frustration With Job Cuts
  2. Apple Saket, iPhone Maker's First Store in Delhi, is Now Open
  3. Moto G Stylus (2023) Leaked in New Renders: See Design
  4. iQoo 11 5G, iQoo 9 Series Price in India Discounted: Check New Price
  5. Realme 11 Series Design, Specifications Leak Online: Check Here
  6. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India at This Price
  7. Vivo S17 Pro Camera Details Tipped, Said to Feature Triple Rear Cameras
  8. OnePlus Pad May Be Available in India via Flipkart at This Price: See Here
  9. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Review
  10. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Teaser Poster Leaks Online, Hints at Imminent Launch
  2. Twilight Set to Make its Way to TV as Harry Potter Gets Rebooted
  3. Jaguar Land Rover Announces GBP 15 Billion Investment in EVs to Catch Up With Rivals: Details
  4. Elon Musk's SpaceX to Make Second Bid to Launch Starship Rocket on Test Flight
  5. Apple Could Double or Triple Investments, Exports in India Over Coming Years: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  6. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Sets July Release Date on Netflix, PlayStation, and PC
  7. India, UK Discuss Crypto Assets; Focus on Robust Approach to Handling Risks and Vulnerabilities
  8. Apple Opens Its First Store in Delhi as CEO Tim Cook Welcomes Customers
  9. Vivo S17 Pro Tipped to Pack Triple Rear Cameras With 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766V Sensor
  10. Poco F5 5G Appears on Geekbench Revealing Key Specifications as Details on Storage Variants Emerge: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.