NASA Evaluates Early Liftoff for SpaceX Crew-12 Following Rare ISS Medical Evacuation

NASA will hold briefings later this month to outline final preparations for SpaceX Crew-12.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 January 2026 10:04 IST
NASA Evaluates Early Liftoff for SpaceX Crew-12 Following Rare ISS Medical Evacuation

Photo Credit: SpaceX

NASA hosts Jan. 30 briefings as SpaceX Crew-12 ISS mission preparations continue

Highlights
  • NASA schedules Jan. 30 briefings ahead of SpaceX Crew-12 launch
  • Four astronauts to fly to the ISS aboard Crew Dragon
  • Mission highlights NASA’s Commercial Crew Program success
NASA recently announced a pair of news conferences scheduled for January 30 to discuss the final preparations for the upcoming SpaceX Crew-12 flight to the International Space Station (ISS). This mission, the 12th crew rotation under the Commercial Crew Program, is currently slated to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, no earlier than February 15, 2026. The four-member crew includes NASA astronauts Jessica Meir (Commander) and Jack Hathaway (Pilot), ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Mission Overview

According to NASA, SpaceX Crew-12 will carry four astronauts to the orbiting laboratory on a Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which partners with private industry to deliver crews to the ISS. The crew will conduct research and maintain station operations during their months-long expedition. Crew-12 represents the 12th crew rotation flight of the Crew Dragon, marking its 13th human spaceflight (including the initial test flight).

This will be ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot's first space mission. The Crew-12 mission further highlights NASA's goal of safe, reliable, and cost-effective crew transport to the space station.

 

Launch and Spacecraft

The Crew-12 mission is to be sent into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral in Florida. The launch window they are aiming for is no earlier than Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026; however, there are considerations to launch earlier than that.

Crew Dragon is a reusable spacecraft designed to safely transport astronauts to the ISS, a process it has been carrying out since 2020 as part of a partnership orchestrated by the US government in concert with the private sector.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: NASA, SpaceX, International Space Station, Commercial Crew Program, Falcon 9, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Europa’s Hidden Ocean Could Be ‘Fed’ by Sinking Salted Ice; New Study Boosts Hopes for Alien Life
HP HyperX Omen 15 Series Debuts in India: High-Performance Gaming Meets Esports DNA

