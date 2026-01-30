Technology News
English Edition

NASA, SpaceX Move Up Crew-12 Launch After ISS Medical Emergency

NASA and SpaceX will launch Crew-12 on Feb. 11, 2026, after an unprecedented ISS medical evacuation left only three astronauts aboard. The mission will restore staffing and support continued station operations.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 January 2026 16:41 IST
NASA, SpaceX Move Up Crew-12 Launch After ISS Medical Emergency

Photo Credit: NASA

The astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • ISS medical evacuation prompts rare schedule acceleration
  • Crew-12 launch moved four days earlier to Feb. 11
  • Mission restores full staffing after emergency return
Advertisement

SpaceX and NASA have already announced an earlier launch of the ISS due to a medical emergency. The Crew-12 is now scheduled to be launched on Feb. 11, 2026, four days earlier than the initial date because of an unprecedented ISS medical evacuation that left only three astronauts on the ISS. The initial launch was scheduled for Feb. 15. The spacecraft and rocket were prepared early according to the previous launch date.

Medical Evacuation Leaves ISS Shorthanded

According to Space.com, at the beginning of January 2026, NASA terminated the Crew-11 mission after an astronaut developed a severe medical condition, the first medical evacuation of the ISS. The four astronauts of the Crew-11, who landed on Jan. 15, abandoned the station with three crew members, Christopher Williams, and cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikayev. The operations of the station will have to be operated with a minimum number of people working there; according to NASA, there are no spacewalks that can be conducted until the arrival of Crew-12.

Crew-12 Mission and New Launch Schedule

NASA has determined that the mission will begin its first launch window from Cape Canaveral that starts at 6:00 a.m. EST on Feb. 11, 2026. SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft will operate the space mission. The mission Crew-12 will transport NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, together with ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. The three astronauts will stay on the International Space Station for a period of nine months, which exceeds the standard six-month duration because they will operate as members of ISS Expedition 74 and later shift to Expedition 75. The launch will have backup windows scheduled for Feb. 12 and 13 to accommodate any potential mission delays.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, SpaceX, Crew-12, International Space Station, ISS medical evacuation, Falcon 9, Crew Dragon, Human spaceflight, Commercial Crew Program, space news
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iQOO 15R Dark Knight Colour Option Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features
iQOO 15 Ultra Visits Geekbench With Impressive Performance Benchmark Scores

Related Stories

NASA, SpaceX Move Up Crew-12 Launch After ISS Medical Emergency
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70, V70 Elite Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With These Chips
  2. Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Tipped to Launch Globally With This Snapdragon Chip
  3. Noise Master Buds 2 to Offer ANC Improvements With New Earbud Design
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar, Daldal, Gustaakh Ishq, Sarvam Maya, and More
  5. Apple to Prioritize Premium iPhone Launches in 2026: Report
  6. Apple Confirms It Will Open Its Second Store in Mumbai 'Soon'
#Latest Stories
  1. 45 Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Fantasy Thriller Online?
  2. Apple to Prioritize Premium iPhone Launches in 2026 Amid Memory Crunch: Report
  3. CERT-In Asks macOS, Google Chrome Users to Install Updates That Address Security Flaws, Data Theft Risks
  4. Oppo Reno 16 Series Early Leak Hints at Launch Timeline, Dimensity 8500 Chipset and Other Key Features
  5. Patang Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  6. Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Global Variant Visits Geekbench; Tipped to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 17 Series
  7. Google Maps Is Adding Gemini Support for Walking and Cycling Navigation
  8. Gandhi Talks OTT Release Details: Everything You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami’s Silent Film
  9. OpenAI to Retire GPT-4o and Other Legacy AI Models in ChatGPT in February
  10. NASA, SpaceX Move Up Crew-12 Launch After ISS Medical Emergency
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »