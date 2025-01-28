Technology News
Storm Éowyn Hits UK and Ireland: Red Alerts for Snow, Wind, and Flooding

"Storm Éowyn, a bomb cyclone, will bring extreme weather conditions, including snow and winds up to 160 km/h across the UK and Ireland."

Updated: 28 January 2025 22:13 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/JohannesPlenio

Storm waves hitting Aberdeen Harbour in Scotland during Storm Babet

Highlights
  • Storm Éowyn intensifies rapidly, bringing snow and heavy winds
  • Red weather warnings issued for UK and Ireland with life-threatening
  • Experts warn Storm Éowyn could cause major disruptions like Storm Eunice
A powerful "bomb cyclone," named Storm Éowyn, is expected to impact the United Kingdom and Ireland, bringing snow, heavy rainfall, and winds reaching speeds of up to 160 km/h. The storm is forecasted to strike the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, and parts of Scotland on January 24, with severe weather conditions anticipated across England and Wales as well. Meteorological agencies have issued red weather warnings for several regions, signifying the potential for life-threatening conditions and significant disruptions.

Severe Weather Warnings Issued

According to Met Éireann and the UK Met Office, the storm is developing explosively as air pressure drops rapidly, creating dangerous conditions. A red warning, the most severe category, has been issued for the entirety of Ireland, while similar alerts are in place for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland. The warnings emphasise the risks posed by strong winds, flooding, and heavy snowfall.

Rapid Intensification Explained

In a statement released by the University of Reading, Ambrogio Volonte, a cyclone research scientist, explained that the storm is intensifying at an exceptional rate due to a combination of atmospheric and oceanic conditions. The sharp temperature contrast between Arctic air and warmer subtropical air, along with a strong jet stream, is fueling the rapid development of the cyclone.

Comparison to Previous Storms

As reported by Live Science, the structure and predicted intensity of Storm Éowyn are drawing comparisons to previous destructive storms, such as Storm Eunice in 2022. During that event, falling trees caused fatalities, and widespread power outages impacted over a million homes. Experts warn that Éowyn could result in similar, if not greater, damage across affected regions.

Public Advised to Prepare for Impact

Officials are urging residents in affected areas to take precautions, stay updated on weather alerts, and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Emergency services remain on high alert as the cyclone approaches, with severe impacts expected to persist throughout the weekend.

 

Further reading: Storm Éowyn, bomb cyclone, weather warnings
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 23 Starlink Satellites, Sets Booster Record
Airtel Revises New Voice and SMS-Only Recharge Plans: Check Updated Prices
