SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 23 Starlink Satellites, Sets Booster Record

Falcon 9 launched 23 Starlink satellites, achieving a record 23rd booster reuse and expanding the Starlink network.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 January 2025 22:12 IST
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 23 Starlink Satellites, Sets Booster Record

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites on January 24, 2025, in its 11th Falcon 9 mission this year

Highlights
  • SpaceX’s Falcon 9 completes 23rd booster flight and landing
  • 23 Starlink satellites launched into low Earth orbit successfully
  • Over 6,900 Starlink satellites now operational globally
SpaceX successfully launched 23 Starlink satellites into orbit on January 24, 2025, marking its 11th Falcon 9 mission of the year. The rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:07 a.m. EST, carrying its payload to low Earth orbit. The first stage of the Falcon 9 booster landed in the Pacific Ocean on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You," achieving SpaceX's 401st recovery of an orbital-class booster. This mission continues the expansion of the Starlink constellation, which exceeds 6,900 operational satellites.

Falcon 9's Record-Breaking Booster Performance

As reported by space.com, according to SpaceX's mission details, the booster used in this flight completed its 23rd launch and landing. Of its previous missions, 14 have involved Starlink deployments. The Falcon 9 upper stage released the satellites into orbit approximately 64 minutes after liftoff. This mission highlights SpaceX's efforts to refine reusability in space exploration, contributing to cost-efficient satellite deployments.

The Starlink constellation remains the largest of its kind, enabling global internet access through satellite technology. This launch, the seventh Starlink mission of 2025, demonstrates the network's ongoing growth. Astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell reported to space.com, the constellation's current operational satellite count at over 6,900, underscoring the project's rapid development.

Implications for Space Exploration and Technology

The consistent achievements of Falcon 9 underscore SpaceX's advancements in reusable rocket technology. By recovering boosters at sea and increasing the frequency of launches, the company accelerates its ability to deploy critical infrastructure for global communication. The Starlink project continues to address the demand for reliable internet access in remote areas worldwide.

SpaceX's strategic focus on innovation and operational efficiency is shaping the future of space exploration and communication technology, paving the way for larger-scale missions and developments.

 

Further reading: SpaceX, Falcon 9, Starlink, satellite launch, reusable rocket, space exploration, technology, internet access
