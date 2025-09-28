Technology News
English Edition
Study Reveals How Humans Touch Unfamiliar Objects, Shaping Human–Robot Interaction Research

Study shows how people touch unfamiliar objects, offering insights for human–robot interaction.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 September 2025 17:00 IST
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Study reveals touch patterns in humans that may guide human–robot interaction

Highlights
  • Humans form unique touch patterns with unfamiliar objects
  • Study identifies four categories of physical interactions
  • Findings may shape safe and intuitive human–robot systems
Humans constantly rely on touch to explore the world, whether weighing a rock or sensing if a surface is smooth or rough. When people interact with unfamiliar objects without any set goals, they still create their own objectives in their own way, a new study has revealed. Conducted by researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), the work points out distinctive patterns of movement. Published in PLOS One, the findings can influence future human-robot interaction, medical tools, industrial design, and immersive experiences.

Study Identifies Four Human Touch Patterns That Could Guide Future Human–Robot Interaction

According to the research led by robotics specialist Buse Aktaş, now at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems, 40 participants engaged with both familiar and unusual objects, including tubular structures that periodically stiffened or softened. Their interactions were recorded and analysed later to clarify things in the best possible way and consistent categories of movement. Co-author Roberta Klatzky, an expert in haptics at Carnegie Mellon University, also contributed to the study design.

The analysis highlighted four main types of physical interactions. “Passive observational” actions involved hovering or watching without much touch. “Active perceptual” included pressing, lifting, or rubbing to gather details. “Constructive” actions reshaped objects; even “hedonic” actions served sensory pleasure.

More constructive movements traced out in abstract objects; this result points out that prior knowledge of object-shaped traits extended exploration time. Nevertheless, unexpected changes lead to increased exploration time. These findings could guide the creation of safer, more intuitive systems noted by researchers.

As robotic materials grow smarter and more responsive, research could guide engineers in shaping systems believed by experts. Human creativity and behaviour can be imitated by evaluating how people interact with unfamiliar things that evoke feelings in everyday applications.

 

Comments

Further reading: human touch, robotics research, Harvard SEAS
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
