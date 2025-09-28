Maatonda Heluve Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, and More

Maatonda Heluve is a light-hearted Kannada romance-drama movie that has finally made its way to the OTT platform. The movie has been written and directed by Mayur Kadi, in which he himself has starred in the lead role. Maatonda Heluve follows RJ Mayur, who hosts shows based on relationships. While on a work trip, he comes across a young woman, Khushi, and instantly feels the connection. As he navigates love with this mysterious girl, she suddenly disappears. What unfolds next is emotional and watch-worthy.

When and Where to Watch Maatonda Heluve

Maatonda Huleva is now streaming on SunNXT in the Kannada language. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch this movie online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Maatonda Heluve

This Kannada romance drama revolves around a successful Radio Jockey named Mayur (Played by Mayur Kadi), who possesses a strong belief in one love for life. While on a work trip, he comes across a mysterious girl from Mysore named Khushi (played by Radhya) who is found navigating her way to some address. As they begin to connect, the conversations begin to go in their favor. However, Mayur's life takes a turn when Khushi suddenly disappears. In a quest to find her, the movie explores themes like love and loss at the same time.

Cast and Crew of Maatonda Heluve

This movie stars Mayur Kadi and Radhya in the lead roles, supported by Girish Shivanna, PD Satish Chandra, Chetan Marambeed, Sunil Patri, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Ullas Kulkarni and M.S. Prasanna Kumar.

Reception of Maatonda Heluve

This movie hit the theatres on July 20th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.6/10.