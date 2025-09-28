Technology News
English Edition

Maatonda Heluve Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, and More

Maatonda Heluve is a Kannada romance drama movie that is now streaming on SunNXT. It has been written and directed by Mayur Kadi, and he himself has starred in it.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 September 2025 13:30 IST
Maatonda Heluve Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, and More

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

A heartfelt journey of love, hope, and destiny awaits in Maatonda Heluve.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Maatonda Heluve is a Kannada romance drama movie
  • It has been written and directed by Mayur Kadi
  • Streaming now, only on SunNXT
Advertisement

Maatonda Heluve is a light-hearted Kannada romance-drama movie that has finally made its way to the OTT platform. The movie has been written and directed by Mayur Kadi, in which he himself has starred in the lead role. Maatonda Heluve follows RJ Mayur, who hosts shows based on relationships. While on a work trip, he comes across a young woman, Khushi, and instantly feels the connection. As he navigates love with this mysterious girl, she suddenly disappears. What unfolds next is emotional and watch-worthy.

When and Where to Watch Maatonda Heluve

Maatonda Huleva is now streaming on SunNXT in the Kannada language. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch this movie online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Maatonda Heluve

This Kannada romance drama revolves around a successful Radio Jockey named Mayur (Played by Mayur Kadi), who possesses a strong belief in one love for life. While on a work trip, he comes across a mysterious girl from Mysore named Khushi (played by Radhya) who is found navigating her way to some address. As they begin to connect, the conversations begin to go in their favor. However, Mayur's life takes a turn when Khushi suddenly disappears. In a quest to find her, the movie explores themes like love and loss at the same time.

Cast and Crew of Maatonda Heluve

This movie stars Mayur Kadi and Radhya in the lead roles, supported by Girish Shivanna, PD Satish Chandra, Chetan Marambeed, Sunil Patri, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Ullas Kulkarni and M.S. Prasanna Kumar.

Reception of Maatonda Heluve

This movie hit the theatres on July 20th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.6/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, SunNXT, Kannada, OTTRelease
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Discounts and Offers on Tablets
Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Is Not Coming to OTT Platforms Anytime Soon, Says Dulquer Salmaan

Related Stories

Maatonda Heluve Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Junior OTT Now Streaming Online: What to Know About Sreeleela and Kireeti Reddy's Romantic
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches NROL-48 for NRO’s Proliferated Satellite Architecture
  2. Bizarre New Computer Mouse Designs Aim to Cut Wrist Injuries, Scientists Say
  3. Artemis 2 Orion Capsule Named “Integrity” for Upcoming Moon Flyby
  4. SpaceX Launches IMAP, CGO, SWFO-L1 to Probe Solar Frontier and Space Weather
  5. Study Reveals How Humans Touch Unfamiliar Objects, Shaping Human–Robot Interaction Research
  6. NASA Targets February 2026 Window for Historic Artemis 2 Moon Mission
  7. NASA’s Chandra Finds Black Hole Growing Beyond Known Limits
  8. Earth’s Oxygen Explains Mysterious Rust Formation on the Moon
  9. Maatonda Heluve Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, and More
  10. Tulsa King Season 3 Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Sylvester Stallone Action Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »