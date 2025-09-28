Junior is a 2025 Telugu-Kannada romantic action drama film written and directed by Radha Krishna Reddy. It is the debut of Kireeti Reddy alongside Sreeleela with Genelia D'Souza, V. Ravichandran and others in supporting roles. The arc of the story describes a happy-go-lucky young man who rebels against his father's over-protectiveness and tries to live life on his own terms: along the way, he unearths family secrets and corporate malfeasance. The movie offers romance, emotion, humour, dance and action; the motive is to provide a mass-entertainer launch vehicle for its hero.

When & Where to Watch

Junior will release in Telugu on September 22, 2025, on Aha, and in Kannada on NammaFlix.

Trailer & Plot

The trailer promises feisty dance numbers, college romance, an emotional father-son bond and confrontation as Abhinav picks up an internship, which leads to corporate fraud. In this narrative, he has to negotiate his relationship with his demanding father, conflicts with the stern work-role-model type and a love interest, all while trying to figure out who he is.

Cast & Crew

Kireeti Reddy is coming for the first time, and the female lead is Sreeleela. Also including Genelia D'Souza, Rao Ramesh, V. Ravichandran, Satya Sudha Rani, and Harsha Chemudu. Directed by Radha Krishna Reddy; produced by Sai Korrapati under the banner of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram; music by Devi Sri Prasad; cinematography, K. K. Senthil Kumar; editing, Niranjan Devaramane.

Reception

Junior has a mixed Reception. Many of the reviews note weaknesses: a predictable plot, over-sentimentality, underdrawn characters (especially the female leads) and a more uneven second half with an IMDb rating of 6.1 out of 10.