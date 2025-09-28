Technology News
Bizarre New Computer Mouse Designs Aim to Cut Wrist Injuries, Scientists Say

Scientists test unusual computer mouse prototypes to reduce strain and repetitive wrist injuries.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 September 2025 20:00 IST
Bizarre New Computer Mouse Designs Aim to Cut Wrist Injuries, Scientists Say

Photo Credit: Jose Berengueres and Tony Yu, CC BY-NC-ND 4.0, Nazarbayev University

New mouse prototypes aim to cut wrist strain with flexible and vertical designs

Highlights
  • Radical designs challenge rigid mouse tradition
  • Fleximouse offers squeezable mesh grip control
  • A-frame design aligns forearm bones naturally
Few gadgets are as ideal as the computer mouse, a desktop staple since its debut nearly 60 years ago. Trackball to laser, wired to wireless, and a variety of ergonomic tweaks, the basic form has remained familiar. Now, researchers mention the mouse may be on the brink of its most radical redesign yet. Two new prototypes, a squeezable mesh body and a vertical A-frame shape, were created to address wrist injuries and repetitive strain discomfort that current designs often fail to prevent.

New Flexible Mouse Prototypes Promise Relief from Wrist Strain, Researchers Say

As per findings published in the journal ACM Interactions (Sept.–Oct 2025 issue), existing ergonomic models, such as angled grips or trackballs, have not solved the underlying problem of wrist repositioning. Scientists argue that rigid mouse shells are the main culprit, forcing users to lift and shift the device repeatedly — sometimes hundreds of times an hour. Advances in 3D printing and soft robotics, they said, now make it possible to design mice that are more adaptable to the human hand.

The first prototype, called the Fleximouse, uses a pliable mesh that moves the cursor based on grip changes rather than surface movement. The second, the A-frame, created with Melbourne School of Design, positions the hand vertically, keeping the forearm bones aligned and reducing strain.

To curb wrist repositioning and discomfort at KTH Royal Institute of Technology, conduct research on two models of mice, i.e., the Fleximouse and the A-frame. The designs aim to ease discomfort. Moreover, making long computer hours less punishing for the human wrist, researchers hope to refine these concepts with personalised fits.

 

Further reading: computer mouse, ergonomics, wrist strain
Bizarre New Computer Mouse Designs Aim to Cut Wrist Injuries, Scientists Say
