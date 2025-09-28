Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX Launches NROL-48 for NRO’s Proliferated Satellite Architecture

On Sept. 22, 2025, SpaceX launched NROL-48 from Vandenberg, placing multiple reconnaissance satellites into orbit. Part of the NRO’s proliferated architecture, the mission highlights a shift toward distributed, resilient surveillance using fleets .

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 September 2025 21:00 IST
SpaceX Launches NROL-48 for NRO’s Proliferated Satellite Architecture

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX launches NROL-48 mission for NRO, boosting the agency’s proliferated satellite architecture

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • SpaceX launches NROL-48 for U.S. reconnaissance satellite network
  • NRO expands “proliferated architecture” with small, resilient satellite
  • Falcon 9 booster lands at Vandenberg after its 18th successful flight
Advertisement

On September 22, 2025, SpaceX made its 11th mission a success, as part of the National Reconnaissance Office program titled the “proliferated architecture”. The flight, designated NROL-48, took off at Vandenberg Space Force Base on a Falcon 9 rocket and put several small reconnaissance and communications satellites into orbit. The aim is to develop a more resilient and responsive space surveillance system consisting of a large number of smaller satellites as opposed to numbering only large satellites.

What Is the Proliferated Architecture?

According to NRO, the proliferated architecture is an emerging model of U.S. intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) that puts heavy focus on large volumes of small, lower-cost satellites distributed into a number of different orbits. The design is supposed to be more revisit-friendly (frequency of time the given spot of the Earth is observed), larger in coverage, and more intelligence-delivering. These satellites are also referred to as the Starshield programme, in which SpaceX modifies Starlink hardware to allow the government to use it, and these satellites are assumed to have sensors and communications equipment on them to aid military and intelligence missions.

Details of the NROL-48 Mission

The 11th dedicated launch of the proliferated architecture of the NRO, NROL-48, came after the first mission in May 2024. The Falcon 9 booster that flew (named B108) made its 18th landing, which was on land at the pad of Vandenberg, not an offshore drone ship- indicating that it may have been carrying a lighter load or mission profile on this occasion. The trend is indicative of U.S. strategic focus on building its space architecture to be more resilient to anti-satellite threats and in making its data delivery to intelligence and defence users faster.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, NRO, NROL-48, Falcon 9, Proliferated Architecture, Satellites, Space Security
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA Selects 10 New Astronauts to Support Future Moon and Mars Missions
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Speakers From Sony, JBL, Boat and More

Related Stories

SpaceX Launches NROL-48 for NRO’s Proliferated Satellite Architecture
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Might Cost in India
  2. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Confirmed to Launch With This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Vijay Sales Announces Apple Days Sale With Offers on These Apple Products
  4. OnePlus Teases OnePlus Turbo 6 Series China Launch Date, Key Specs
  5. Foxconn's Manufacturing Expansion in India Is Straight Out of Its China Playbook
  6. Why the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Launch at a Higher Price in 2026
  7. Vivo X300 Ultra Surfaces on Certification Website Ahead of 2026 Launch
  8. Motorola's Signature Phone Will Launch in India on This Date
  9. Mystery Realme Smartphone Surfaces With 10,001mAh Battery
  10. Gadgets 360 Picks Best Camera Smartphones of 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Signature India Launch Date Announced; Company Teases Design, Fabric Finish
  2. Foxconn’s Manufacturing Expansion in India Is Straight Out of Its China Playbook
  3. Oppo Pad 5 Will Launch in India Alongside Oppo Reno 15 Series; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  4. Biggest Space Discoveries in 2025: From New Comets and Black Holes to Sign of Life on Mars
  5. Samsung AI TVs to Bring Google Photos’ Memories Features Next Year
  6. Athibheekara Kaamukan Streaming Now on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Crew, Plot, and More
  7. Phoenix OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Action-Drama Online
  8. Poco M8 5G Design Teased Ahead of India Launch; Confirmed to Sport Slim 7.35mm Profile
  9. Vivo Y31d Confirmed to Launch Soon With 7,200mAh Battery; Might Not Debut in India, Tipster Claims
  10. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Chipset, Display and Other Features Confirmed Ahead of January 6 India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »