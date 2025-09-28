Technology News
Tulsa King Season 3 has finally landed on the digital screens. It is currently streaming on Paramount+, with each episode dropping on Sunday. Sylvester Stallone returns as Dwight.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 September 2025 12:00 IST
Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Dwight’s empire faces new threats in Tulsa King Season 3—loyalty, power, and survival collide

  • Tulsa King is back with its season 3
  • Sylvester Stallone plays the lead role
  • Streaming now on Paramount+
Created by Taylor Sheridan, Tulsa King Season 3 has made its way to the digital screens. Exactly after a year, this fresh season comes with new and familiar faces. Season 3 will begin right from the point where the second season ended, at Dwight's Kidnapping. This time, Dwight will have to face dangerous confrontations, while a shadowy organization will interrupt his independence with control. The sequences are remarkably thrilling, and the action is promising, just as is the talented star cast.

When and Where to Watch Tulsa King Season 3

Season 3 has finally begun streaming from Sept 21st, 2025, only on Paramount+. The season comprises 10 episodes, where each new episode will drop weekly on Sundays.

Official Trailer and Plot of Tulsa King Season 3

Tulsa King Season 3 will commence from the point where Season 2 ended - Dwight's Kidnapping. With Dwight (Played by Sylvester Stallone) being entangled in a web of criminals, he has to face dangerous confrontations, where his independence will be hindered by a shadowy organization. Also, the stakes will be higher this season, as Dwight has to face returning rivals. The series will explore themes of crime, empire, revenge, and lots of threats.

Cast and Crew of Tulsa King Season 3

Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone in the lead role, who he has been supported by a promising starcast like Martin Starr, Jay Will, Garrett Hedlund, Dana Delany, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans.

Reception of Tulsa King Season 3

The series has recently landed on the digital screens on Sept 21st, 2025. The first episode started with a boom. The overall IMDb rating of the show is 7.9/10.

 

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, ACTION, TVSERIES, PARAMOUNT
