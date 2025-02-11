Technology News
English Edition

Newly Confirmed Super-Earth HD 20794 d May Support Life in Habitable Zone

Scientists confirm HD 20794 d, a super-Earth in the habitable zone, as a prime candidate for future research.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 February 2025 18:00 IST
Newly Confirmed Super-Earth HD 20794 d May Support Life in Habitable Zone

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Terranaut

A super-Earth in a nearby star’s habitable zone boosts prospects for studying life-supporting planets.

Highlights
  • HD 20794 d confirmed as a super-Earth in a nearby habitable zone
  • Located 20 light years away, it may sustain liquid water
  • Future missions will study its atmosphere for biosignatures
Advertisement

A super-Earth has been confirmed in the habitable zone of a nearby star, raising possibilities for future studies on potentially life-supporting planets. The discovery follows over two decades of observations and has been credited to a team of international researchers. Initially detected two years ago, the planet, named HD 20794 d, is situated 20 light years from Earth and has a mass six times that of Earth. Scientists suggest its orbit places it at an optimal distance from its star to sustain liquid water, a key factor for habitability.

Observational Data Confirms Planet's Existence

According to a study published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, HD 20794 d was first identified as a possible exoplanet by Dr. Michael Cretignier from the University of Oxford in 2022. Data from the HARPS (High Accuracy Radial Velocity Planet Searcher) spectrograph at the La Silla Observatory in Chile indicated periodic shifts in the light spectrum of the host star, suggesting gravitational influence from an orbiting planet. However, initial findings lacked definitive confirmation due to the faintness of the signal, which led to doubts over whether the anomaly was planetary, instrumental, or caused by stellar activity.

To validate the discovery, data spanning over 20 years from both HARPS and ESPRESSO, an advanced spectrograph also based in Chile, were analysed. As reported by phys.org, Dr. Cretignier said that they have worked on data analysis for years and are gradually analysing and eliminating all possible sources of contamination. The confirmation required advanced processing techniques to separate the planetary signal from background interference.

Implications for Future Space Missions

Dr. Cretignier expressed both excitement and relief upon confirmation of the planet. He stated that great joy was naturally felt when the planet's existence could be confirmed. Relief was also experienced, as the original signal had been at the edge of the spectrograph's detection limit, making it difficult at that time to be completely convinced of the signal's authenticity. He further stated that HD 20794 d's proximity to Earth makes it a prime candidate for future missions aiming to capture direct images of exoplanets.

Despite its placement in the habitable zone, the planet's elliptical orbit raises questions about its suitability for life. Its changing distance from the star moves it between the inner and outer edges of the habitable zone, potentially subjecting it to extreme temperature variations.

Potential for Further Study

HD 20794 d is expected to be a focal point for upcoming projects like the Extremely Large Telescope, the Habitable Worlds Observatory, and the Large Interferometer For Exoplanets (LIFE). These instruments aim to study exoplanet atmospheres in search of biosignatures that could indicate life.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: exoplanet, HD 20794 d, habitable zone, super-Earth, space discovery, astronomy, biosignatures, exoplanet research
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Marked Men OTT Release: Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
Kaushaljis VS Kaushal: Ashutosh Rana & Sheeba Chaddha Star in 2025 Family Drama

Related Stories

Newly Confirmed Super-Earth HD 20794 d May Support Life in Habitable Zone
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10R Pricing and AnTuTu Score Teased Ahead of India Launch
  2. Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Timeline, Price Range, Key Features Leaked
  3. Here's Why You Should Update Your iPhone to iOS 18.3.1 Right Away
  4. Realme P3 Pro's Glow in the Dark Design Teased Ahead of India Launch
  5. Google's Official Pixel 9a Cases Leaked: Here's What They Look Like
  6. Motorola Razr+ 2025 Design Leaked; May Launch as Razr 60 Ultra Globally
  7. Kudumbasthan OTT Release Date: Manikandan's Film to Premiere on ZEE5
  8. Oppo Find N5 Spied in Unboxing Video; DeepSeek-R1 Support Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Newly Confirmed Super-Earth HD 20794 d May Support Life in Habitable Zone
  2. Instagram Brings Teen Accounts With Additional Protections to Users in India
  3. Motorola Razr+ 2025 Design, Key Features Leaked; May Arrive as Razr 60 Ultra in Select Markets
  4. OnePlus 13R Receives AI Live Translation and Camera Upgrades With Latest Update
  5. ISRO Dismisses Glitch Reports in SpaDeX Docking, Confirms Mission Progress
  6. Study Uncovers Evidence of Cannibalism in Ancient Europe 18,000 Years Ago
  7. Subservience OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Megan Fox’s AI Thriller Online?
  8. Resident Evil 5 Gets ESRB Rating for Xbox Series S/X, Suggesting Re-Release on Current-Gen Consoles
  9. Realme P3 Pro Design Teased; to Be Available With a Glow in the Dark Rear Panel
  10. Love Under Construction OTT Release Date: When and Where to Malayalam Rom-Com Series Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »