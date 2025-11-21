UC San Diego Engineers Create Wearable Patch That Controls Robots Even in Chaotic Motion

UCSD engineers created a soft, AI-powered wearable that filters motion noise and interprets gestures in real time.
Photo Credit: David Baillot/UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering
The UC San Diego engineers have designed a wearable system of the next generation; it allows individuals to operate machines and robots with a few simple gestures of the arms, even when they are running or riding in an uneven vehicle. By integrating stretchable and flexible sensors along with AI on the chip, the patch removes motion noise in real time and identifies gestures with high reliability in high-motion environments that are chaotic. This development appeared in the journal Nature Sensors and may finally lead to the reliable presence of gesture control in life.
According to the paper, the device is a soft electronic patch worn on the forearm. It integrates motion and muscle sensors, a small Bluetooth microcontroller, and a stretchable battery into a compact armband. Engineers trained a custom deep-learning model on a variety of motions (running, shaking, and simulated ocean waves) so it can strip away interference and correctly interpret gestures. When a gesture is made, the cleaned signal is instantly sent as a command to a connected machine—such as moving a robotic arm in real time. This achievement moves us closer to intuitive, robust human–machine interfaces.
This motion-tolerant gesture interface opens up many uses. Patients in rehabilitation or with limited mobility could use it to drive robotic aids via natural arm movements. Industrial workers and first responders could operate tools or robots hands-free in dynamic or hazardous settings without relying on fine motor skills. Even divers could command underwater robots despite waves, and everyday gadgets could finally support dependable gesture controls. Such technology bridges human motion with machines, making robot control intuitive even in challenging environments.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement