Valve is returning to the console business with a new iteration of the Steam Machine, a PC/console hybrid that runs SteamOS, supports gaming at 4K, 60fps, and packs up to 2TB of SSD storage. Ostensibly, the Steam Machine is the home console version of the Steam Deck, just six times as powerful, the company claims. Valve's PC/console hybrid will launch in early 2026, alongside a new family of Steam hardware that includes a new controller and the next-generation Steam VR headset.

The Steam Machine is also more PC than its handheld counterpart; it allows users to install an operating system of their choice and any and all apps they want. You could even run Windows on that thing. As Valve said in its announcement: “Who are we to tell you how to use your computer?"

Valve expanded its hardware offerings on Wednesday, introducing three new devices: the Steam Machine, a new Steam Controller, and the Steam Frame VR headset. The Steam Machine will be available in a 512GB model and a 2TB model and will ship in a bundle with the new Steam Controller, but both the console and the controller will also be available as standalone purchases.

Steam Machine Price, Availability

Curiously, Valve has not shared pricing for the Steam Machine, the controller, and the VR headset yet. The new Steam hardware family will launch in early 2026, Valve said.

The Steam Machine, controller, and Steam Frame headset will ship in the same regions Valve currently ships the Steam Deck, which means the US, Canada, the UK, EU, and Australia. The new family of Steam hardware will also be available in regions covered by Komodo, which include Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

That means, just like the Steam Deck, the Steam Machine will not officially launch in India. But it also means that just like Steam Deck, import units of the device should hit the market here at some point — of course at a markup.

Steam Machine Design, Features, and Specifications

This isn't the first time Valve is dipping its toes in the console business. The company launched a small form-factor gaming PC, also called the Steam Machine, with SteamOS in 2015, but failed to find footing with the device in a console market dominated by PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo.

The new Steam Machine, however, arrives in a different environment that holds a broader space for gaming hardware. The device looks very much like an Xbox Series X cut in half. It runs SteamOS, allowing players to access their Steam library via a console-like intuitive interface. It is, however, a PC, too. So, you can install Windows and download any apps you please. You can also run the Xbox app on PC and play your Xbox library of games on the cloud with a Game Pass subscription.

Steam Machine runs SteamOS and allows players to access their Steam Library

Photo Credit: Valve

So, what else can the Steam Machine do? It can run AAA games at 4K, 60fps with support for FSR frame generation, Valve claims. It comes with a built-in wireless adapter for direct pairing with the Steam Controller and other Steam hardware. You can pair up to four Steam controllers to the Steam Machine.

The Steam Machine also comes with a flashy LED strip, a light indicator on the front that helps users keep track of system status like download progress, even when the screen is off. You can customise the animations and colours, or even turn it off. The front panel of the Stream Machine is removable and Valve showed off several customised panels that you can install on the machine.

Steam Machine's front panel is customisable

Photo Credit: Valve

Valve is also expanding its Deck Verified program to the Steam Machine to include ratings for games on the new console. The Steam Machine Verified rating will help users gauge how well a game will run on the device.

The Steam Machine is also a capable streaming device, as per Valve. The device can act as a host PC for steaming to other devices like the Steam Deck, the new Steam Frame VR headset, or any other device running Steam or Steam Link.

The new Steam hardware family

Photo Credit: Valve

And just how powerful is the Steam Deck? Valve says it comes with over six times the horsepower of the Steam Deck. Do note that it doesn't mean you'll get six times the performance of a Steam Deck. Here are the full specifications of the new Steam Machine:

Software

OS: SteamOS 3 (Arch-based)

Desktop: KDE Plasma

CPU

Semi-custom AMD Zen 4 6C / 12T (up to 4.8 GHz, 30W TDP)

GPU

Semi-Custom AMD RDNA3 28CUs (2.45GHz max sustained clock, 110W TDP)

RAM

16GB DDR5 + 8GB GDDR6 VRAM

Storage

512GB NVMe SSD, 2TB NVMe SSD (both models include a high-speed microSD card slot)

Connectivity

2x2 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 dedicated antenna

Integrated 2.4 GHz Steam Controller wireless adapter

I/O Ports

DisplayPort 1.4 (up to 4K @ 240Hz or 8K@60Hz, supports HDR, FreeSync, and daisy-chaining)

HDMI 2.0 (up to 4K @ 120Hz, supports HDR, FreeSync, and CEC)

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports in the front

2x USB-A 2.0 High speed ports in the back

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port in the back

Gigabit ethernet

Power

Internal power supply, AC power 110-240V

Dimensions, weight

Size: 152 mm tall (148 mm without feet), 162.4 mm deep, 156 mm wide

Weight: 2.6 kg

The Steam Controller features two trackpads

Photo Credit: Valve

Steam Controller

Valve also introduced the next generation of the Steam Controller. The controller is built for playing games on Steam, but can connect with PC, laptop, Steam Deck, Steam Machine, Steam Frame, among other devices. It comes with a wireless puck that helps it connect wirelessly and also acts as a charging station with a USB Type-C port. The puck connects to controller magnetically.

The new controller comes with magnetic thumbsticks using TMR technology. The thumbsticks also support capacitive touch to enable motion controls. The Steam Controller features HD rumble and grip-enabled capacitive gyro controls, which Valve calls Grip Sense.

The controller has a dedicated Steam button, a Quick Access menu button, and two trackpads below the thumbsticks. The new Steam Controller will also launch in early 2026. It will be bundled with the Steam Machine and also be available to purchase separately.