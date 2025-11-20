Night Swim is an American horror movie that revolves around the Waller family, who move to a new home post Ray’s retirement as a Baseball player.
Photo Credit: JioHotstar
Written and directed by Bryce McGuire, Night Swim is an American supernatural horror movie that stars Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon in the lead roles. The film revolves around a retired baseball player whose family moves into a new house, unaware of the sinister force residing within the depths of their swimming pool. What unfolds next terrifies the family, as they are bound to uncover dark secrets and fight for their survival. The film has frightening consequences and spine-chilling scenes.
Night Swim is now available to stream on JioHotstar. Viewers will require a subscription to watch it online.
Night Swim follows the Waller family, who move into a new house where Ray (portrayed by Wyatt Russell) has retired from baseball, to undergo water therapy for recovering from multiple sclerosis. As they move in, soon Ray, along with his wife and children, starts to discover something unusual about their backyard pool. A sinister presence is experienced by the family. Soon, the family is confronted with the evil force. Now, they will have to fight for their survival and uncover some of the darkest secrets lying beneath the water.
Night Swim is written and directed by Bryce McGuire, along with Rob Blackhurst (Writer). The film features Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amelie Hoefeir, Gavin Worren, Jodi Long, Nancy Lenehan, and others. The music composer of Night Swim is Mark Korven, while the cinematography has been crafted by Charlie Sarroff.
Night Swim was initially released in the year 2024, where it received a fairly decent response. The IMDb rating of Night Swim is 4.7/10.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement