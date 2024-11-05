Technology News
English Edition

UCLA Chemists Redefines 100-Year-Old Chemistry Rule: Here's Everything You Need to Know

UCLA researchers challenge Bredt's rule, creating anti-Bredt olefins and broadening paths for pharmaceutical advancements.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 November 2024 18:00 IST
UCLA Chemists Redefines 100-Year-Old Chemistry Rule: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Ayush Kumar

UCLA study challenges an old rule, enabling new anti-Bredt olefins for pharmaceuticals.

Highlights
  • UCLA’s anti-Bredt olefins defy century-old chemistry rule
  • Discovery enables new molecular designs for drug innovation
  • Anti-Bredt olefins could revolutionise pharmaceutical research
Advertisement

A recent discovery by UCLA scientists has challenged a century-old principle in organic chemistry, reshaping fundamental knowledge and broadening possibilities for pharmaceutical research. Researchers who were led by Professor Neil Garg, have found a way to synthesise and stabilise anti-Bredt olefins (ABOs), molecular structures. These structures were long considered too unstable to exist. This accomplishment dismantles Bredt's rule—a restriction from 1924 that has influenced molecular design for decades—allowing chemists to explore new chemical reactions in drug development.

Bredt's Rule and Its Historical Significance

Established by chemist Julius Bredt nearly a hundred years ago, Bredt's rule asserts that double bonds cannot exist at the bridgehead position in certain molecules, as this structure would disrupt molecular stability. Bredt's rule has held strong for decades, barring chemists from designing certain types of synthetic compounds. Given that double bonds or olefins, are widely used in pharmaceuticals, this limitation has affected the landscape of drug design by restricting the diversity of possible molecular structures.

How UCLA Researchers Achieved the Impossible

In a paper published in Science, Garg and his team reveal a method to create ABOs by treating molecules known as silyl (pseudo)halides with a fluoride source, which sparks an elimination reaction, leading to ABO formation. To handle the instability of ABOs, the team introduced a trapping agent to stabilise the molecules, allowing them to isolate practical reaction products. This approach provides chemists with a controlled way to work with ABOs, opening up pathways to design unique compounds with real-world applications.

Implications for the Future of Drug Discovery

According to Garg, the pharmaceutical industry has a strong interest in generating 3D structures like those which are now achievable with ABOs. It could be critical for discovering novel drugs. “For over a century, chemists have avoided anti-Bredt olefins, believing them impossible to work with,” Garg said, highlighting the potential of these newly accessible compounds for drug innovation. Co-author and computational chemistry expert Professor Ken Houk's collaboration also helped elucidate the potential of these compounds in practical applications.

This finding invites chemists to rethink molecular rules as flexible guidelines rather than fixed laws, could catalyse a wave of innovation in synthetic chemistry and pharmaceutical development.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Anti-Bredt Olefins, Bredt's Rule, Organic Chemistry, Drug Discovery, UCLA Research, Neil Garg, Molecular Design
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Ajayante Randam Moshanam to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 8
Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
UCLA Chemists Redefines 100-Year-Old Chemistry Rule: Here's Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Zenbook S 14 OLED (UX5406) Review: Really Good
  2. OnePlus Pad 2 Price in India Discounted for Limited Time: See New Price
  3. Acer Iconia Tablets With 8.7-Inch and 10.36-Inch Screens Launched in India
  4. Upcoming Electric Scooters in India: Activa EV, TVS Jupiter EV, and More
  5. Itel S25 Ultra Price in India, Design, Specifications Tipped
  6. Bringing the Sun's Goodness into Your Home: Voltas Beko Refrigerators with Harvest Fresh Technology
  7. Xiaomi 14 Android 15-Based HyperOS 1.1 Stable Update Rolling Out: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Case Leak Hints at This Major Design Change
  9. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Receives Android 15-Based FuntouchOS 15 Update: Report
  10. OnePlus Ace 5 Specifications Tipped; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Begins OxygenOS 15 Closed Beta Programme for OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India
  2. Microsoft Releases AI-Powered Xbox Support Virtual Agent for Xbox Insiders
  3. UCLA Chemists Redefines 100-Year-Old Chemistry Rule: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  4. WhatsApp Begins Testing 'Search on Web' Image Lookup Feature on Android
  5. China’s Alibaba has Reportedly Slashed Jobs in Metaverse Division
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25+ Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos 2500 SoC, Android 15
  7. iQOO 12 Android 15-Based FuntouchOS 15 Update Reportedly Rolling Out for Global Users
  8. Google Reportedly Testing Improved Pixel Screenshots App With New Home Page Layout, More Features
  9. Geodynamic Mantle-Flow Model Reveals Erosion Process of North China Craton
  10. Meta Makes Llama AI Models Available to US Government Agencies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »