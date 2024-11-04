Technology News
Ajayante Randam Moshanam is set for an OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 8, following its box office success.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 November 2024 22:01 IST
Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

After a successful theatrical run, the Malayalam film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) will soon be available for digital streaming. Directed by newcomer Jithin Laal, this period action-adventure will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 08, 2024. Starring Tovino Thomas in a triple role, the film had a 30-day uninterrupted run at the Kerala box office, grossing over Rs 100 crore globally. This release marks a milestone in Thomas's career, being his highest-grossing film to date. The OTT release will currently feature only the Malayalam version, with no updates on dubbed versions.

When and Where to Watch Ajayante Randam Moshanam

The movie is scheduled for release on Disney+ Hotstar, set for  November 8. The story unfolds in Northern Kerala and spans three time periods—1900, 1950, and 1990—following three characters named Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan. Each protagonist is responsible for safeguarding a valuable ancestral artefact, connecting three generations through a single mission. This digital release comes nearly two months after its initial theatrical debut, with a standard eight-week theatrical window before OTT distribution.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ajayante Randam Moshanam

ARM's trailer offers a look into the film's setting across three eras, featuring three main characters played by Tovino Thomas. Set in historical Northern Kerala, each timeline focuses on the characters' efforts to protect a family treasure passed down over generations. The storyline integrates elements of Kerala's folklore, with a focus on the cultural heritage of the region. ARM incorporates action, period drama, and mystical themes within its narrative structure.

Cast and Crew of Ajayante Randam Moshanam

The film includes Tovino Thomas leading in three distinct roles. Other key cast members are Krithi Shetty, making her debut in Malayalam cinema, alongside Basil Joseph, Surabhi Lakshmi, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Shivajith. Notable voices in the film include Chiyaan Vikram and Mohanlal, who lend narration to the storyline. ARM is produced by Magic Frames and UGM Entertainment, marking Jithin Laal's directorial debut.

Reception of Ajayante Randam Moshanam

ARM achieved commercial success during its theatrical release, earning over Rs 100 crore globally. On IMDb, the film holds a rating of 7.6/10, indicating a strong viewer response. ARM also outperformed other releases during the Onam season, including the critically acclaimed Kiskindha Kandam, securing its status as a box office winner in Malayalam cinema.

 

