Asus has teased a new laptop from its ROG Strix series on its social media handle that will be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. While the company did not reveal which model it could be or any of its specifications, it is confirmed to sport RGB lighting. This teaser comes after retailer listings surfaced, suggesting that the Taiwanese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) could launch ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 at CES.

Asus ROG Strix Launch Teased

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Asus confirmed that its upcoming laptop will be from its ROG Strix series and will debut on January 6, 2025. The accompanying teaser video suggests it may get RGB on the underside of the chassis and will be visible as an underglow.

Notably, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 features a similar design with RGB which wraps around the underside of the laptop.

According to reports, the company could launch more than one laptop at CES 2025. Retail listings hint towards ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 debuting at the technology showcase. The ROG Strix Scar 16 is reported to be powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285 HX processor along with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU — the upcoming RTX 50-series graphics cards from the US-based chipmaker. Meanwhile, the ROG Strix Scar 18 is speculated to have the same chipset but bump up things in the graphics department, with the inclusion of top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 5090 GPU for laptop.

Other Anticipated Products

Apart from laptops, Asus is also reported to launch a gaming tablet at CES 2025. It may debut the ROG Flow Z13 powered by the AMD Strix Halo APU (a single chip which combines both CPU and GPU). This purported device was reportedly spotted via retailer listings in two configurations — 12-core and 16-core.

It is tipped to sport a 13.4-inch screen with a 180Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the purported Asus ROG Flow Z13 tablet could come with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.