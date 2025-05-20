Venus Aerospace Tests Breakthrough RDRE Engine With First Flight in US

In a hypersonic propulsion milestone, Houston-based startup Venus Aerospace has announced the first successful U.S. test flight of a rotating detonation rocket engine (RDRE). The test took place at 9:37 a.m. EDT on Wednesday (May 14) at Spaceport America in New Mexico and was a big technological leap. A compact test rocket, equipped with Venus's experimental RDRE, lifted off successfully, confirming the engine's operational potential beyond simulations. Venus believes this milestone brings them closer to affordable and sustainable high-speed flight from conventional runways using revolutionary aerospace systems.

As per the report by Venus Aerospace, the RDRE flight represents the first time such a technology has been successfully tested in the U.S. using real-world flight input. CEO Sassie Duggleby said this was the product of five years of working on making hypersonic travel scalable and practical.

Her comments highlighted that the engine is now officially in active flight, after initially being displayed under control. The concept of the RDRE is essentially to improve thrust and fuel efficiency by swapping out conventional combustion for a rotating detonation wave.

Projected to have speeds up to Mach 6, or six times the speed of sound, the technology might allow launch from runways without the need for launchers. Venus's RDRE works alongside its VDR2 air-breathing detonation ramjet, forming a complete propulsion system for sustained hypersonic travel.

Andrew Duggleby, CTO, said the milestone shows the engine performing well without the laboratory-type conditions in place, and that now they have flight data that the capability is scalable. The pairing he's written about does away with the need for complicated multi-stage rockets or external boosters, laying the foundation for how high-speed transport could change.

Rotating detonation offers a more efficient, compact, and higher-pressure propulsion system. But with the atmospheric testing behind it, the company is shifting its attention toward full-scale propulsion testing of the Stargazer M4, a Mach 4-capable reusable passenger aircraft.

Venus Aerospace is incorporating the successful RDRE design into commercial aerospace applications to establish a new era of commercial and military aviation brought closer together at fast, fuel-efficient hypersonic aeroplane speeds.