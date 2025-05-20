Technology News
Canadian Astrophotographer Captures Stunning Sunflower Galaxy from Ontario

Ronald Brecher photographed the Sunflower Galaxy (M63) from Guelph, Ontario, using advanced gear and over 13 hours of exposure.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 May 2025 22:42 IST
Canadian Astrophotographer Captures Stunning Sunflower Galaxy from Ontario

Photo Credit: NASA

Ronald Brecher photographed the Sunflower Galaxy in April 2025

Highlights
  • Stunning galaxy photo taken from backyard observatory in Ontario
  • Sunflower Galaxy visible between Arcturus and Dubhe in May
  • 13+ hours of exposure reveal vivid spiral galaxy structure
Canada based Astrophotographer Ronald Brecher has captured a stunning view of the Messier 63 or the 'Sunflower Galaxy' . Brecher's deep-sky portrait reveals incredible detail in the arms of the spiral galaxy, the patterning and structure of which bear a striking resemblance to the head of a cosmic sunflower. M63 appears to be formed from many fragmented arms arranged around its bright core, as opposed to the well-defined, sweeping structures that characterize 'grand design' spiral galaxies like NGC 3631, or Bode's Galaxy.

Imaging the Sunflower Galaxy

According to report by NASA, the M63 can be seen shining with the radiation cast out by a multitude of giant newly-birthed white-blue stars, the light from which travelled for some 27 million light-years to reach Earth.

Brecher imaged the Sunflower Galaxy from his backyard observatory near the city of Guelph in southwestern Ontario, Canada. He imaged it as the moon progressed towards its first quarter phase on the nights of April 17-28 using his Celestron 14" EDGE HD telescope in conjunction with a monochrome astronomy camera, and a host of helpful peripherals. A little over 13 hours was spent capturing 158 exposures of the galaxy with red, green, blue and hydrogen-alpha filters, the data from which was processed using the astrophoto editing software PixInsight.

Observing M63 in the Night Sky

May happens to be the best month in which to view the Sunflower Galaxy, which will be visible as a faint smudge of light in smaller telescopes under good viewing conditions.

One way to locate the patch of sky containing M63 is to find the bright stars Arcturus, in the constellation Bootes, and Dubhe, which forms the pouring tip of the pan in the 'Big Dipper' asterism. The Sunflower Galaxy can be found half way between the two. Use a stargazing app if you need help finding the stars.

 

Comments

Further reading: Astrophotography, Sunflower Galaxy, Messier 63, Ronald Brecher, Deep Space, Astronomy, Night Sky, Galaxy Imaging, Space Photography, Guelph Ontario
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Venus Aerospace Tests Breakthrough RDRE Engine With First Flight in US
Google I/O 2025: From AI to Android XR, Here's What to Expect From Google's Annual Developer Conference on May 20

