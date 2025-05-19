Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Gemini Nano Enabled API Released to Android Developers Ahead of Google I/O 2025

Gemini Nano-Enabled API Released to Android Developers Ahead of Google I/O 2025

So far, only the text-based capabilities in Gemini Nano have been available to developers via the AI Edge SDK.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 May 2025 17:01 IST
Gemini Nano-Enabled API Released to Android Developers Ahead of Google I/O 2025

Photo Credit: Google

Google says Gemini Nano supports local processing and can function entirely on-device

Highlights
  • ML Kit GenAI APIs offers Gemini Nano’s image description feature
  • Google is also hosting a session on building with Gemini Nano at I/O 2025
  • Google I/O 2025 will be held between May 20-21
Advertisement

Google quietly released the ML Kit GenAI application programming interface (API) last week, allowing Android developers to build apps that leverage the capabilities of Gemini Nano. As per a document added to its developer forum, the Mountain View-based tech giant is now letting developers access the image description feature of the artificial intelligence (AI) model as well. Earlier, the model was only available as an experimental access, and developers could not publish the apps made using the large language model (LLM).

Developers Can Now Use Gemini Nano to Build AI-Powered Android Apps

First spotted by Android Authority, the tech giant added a new support document to Gemini Nano's Android developer page. This page now mentions a new API dubbed ML Kit GenAI that will allow developers to “harness the power of Gemini Nano to deliver out-of-the-box performance for common tasks through a simplified, high-level interface.”

The page also highlights that the API is built on AICore, an Android system service, and it enables on-device execution of Gemini Nano-like models, even if developers do not understand how the models function. The apps built using the AI model will also run locally, powered by the device's system-on-a-chip (SoC).

With the ML Kit GenAI API, developers will be able to access new features such as text summarisation, message proofreading, rewriting messages, as well as adding short descriptions to images. Notably, Google has also scheduled a session at I/O 2025 dubbed “Gemini Nano on Android: Building with on-device gen AI.” The company will likely explain the capabilities of the model and how developers can integrate the feature into the apps they're building.

Google first released Gemini Nano to developers in October 2024 as part of the AI Edge software developer kit (SDK). However, this was only available as an experimental access, which means developers could not publish the apps they made using the AI model.

Additionally, the SDK only supported developing apps for the Google Pixel 9 series, while the new API allows building apps for all compatible Android devices. The SDK only supported text-based features, and the image description feature was not available.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini Nano, Google, API, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google IO 2025
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Battery, Charging Specifications Revealed; Will Be Equipped With 6,800mAh Battery
Google I/O 2025: From AI to Android XR, Here's What to Expect From Google's Annual Developer Conference on May 20

Related Stories

Gemini Nano-Enabled API Released to Android Developers Ahead of Google I/O 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S30, S30 Pro Mini, Pad 5, TWS Air 3 Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed
  2. Google I/O 2025 Starts Today: How to Watch the Keynote Livestream
  3. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Battery and Charging Details Revealed Ahead of Debut
  4. Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design Debuts With 18-Inch Flexible Display
  5. Microsoft Introduces Edit, an Open-Source CLI Text Editor for Windows
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Retain Galaxy S24 FE Rear Cameras
  7. Google I/O 2025 LIVE: Google Expected to Announce New AI Features Today
  8. HP Launches OmniBook 5 Series AI PCs With Snapdragon X Series Chipsets
  9. Apple Releases iPadOS 17.7.8 With Fixes for Critical Security Flaws
  10. Huawei Nova 14 Ultra, Nova 14 Pro, Nova 14 Debut With 5,500mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. CloudSEK Raises $19 Million in Latest Funding Round, Plans to Scale AI Models and Platform Integration
  2. Microsoft Introduces Edit, an Open-Source Command Line Text Editor for Windows at Build 2025
  3. Apple Rolls Out iPadOS 17.7.8 Update for iPad With Fixes for Critical Security Flaws
  4. Google I/O 2025 Starts Today: How to Watch the Keynote Livestream
  5. Sun Unleash a 600,000-Mile Filament in Fiery Eruption
  6. New Study Sets Stronger Mass Limit on Ultralight Bosonic Dark Matter
  7. NASA’s Perseverance Captures Deimos Before Dawn in Striking Martian Sky Image
  8. Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design With 18-Inch Double-Layer Flexible OLED Display Launched: Price, Features
  9. Huawei Nova 14 Ultra, Nova 14 Pro, Nova 14 With 5,500mAh Battery, 100W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Coinbase Faces Multiple Lawsuits After User Data Breach: Report 
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »