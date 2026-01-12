Technology News
Bitcoin Trades Flat as Crypto Markets Enter Consolidation Phase

Bitcoin stayed range-bound above $90,000 as traders remained cautious ahead of key US Federal Reserve signals.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2026 14:49 IST
Bitcoin Trades Flat as Crypto Markets Enter Consolidation Phase

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Austin Distel

Crypto markets open the week quietly as Bitcoin trades sideways

Highlights
  • Bitcoin holds above $90,000 despite a cautious market mood
  • Resistance near $92,000 continues to cap upside
  • Traders await US inflation data for a clearer direction
Bitcoin traded largely flat on Monday as the cryptocurrency market opened the week on a cautious note, following a volatile start to 2026. The world's largest cryptocurrency was priced around $91,300 (roughly Rs. 82.42 lakh), holding above the psychologically important $90,000 (roughly Rs. 81.1 lakh) mark after briefly dipping toward lower levels last week. The price action appears to be more an indication of consolidation than overall loss because risk appetite is still being limited by geopolitical uncertainties and risks surrounding US monetary policies. Ethereum (ETH) struggled to stay above $3,200 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh), while several large-cap altcoins showed mixed movement. Bitcoin is priced near Rs. 82.42 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades around Rs. 2.83 lakh, as per the Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Market sentiment remained cautious as traders evaluated macro cues at the beginning of the week, such as upcoming US inflation data and signals from the Federal Reserve. According to analysts, Bitcoin prices have remained limited due to ongoing resistance in the $92,000 (roughly Rs. 83 lakh) range. Expectations regarding interest rates and global risk sentiment have limited upside momentum, even though buyers are still defending lower levels.

Macro Triggers Keep Traders on the Sidelines

Altcoins traded mixed as the broader market consolidated. XRP traded near $2.05 (roughly Rs. 185), while Solana (SOL) was priced around $141.74 (roughly Rs. 12,790). Binance Coin (BNB) hovered near $903 (roughly Rs. 81,500), and Dogecoin (DOGE) traded close to $0.14 (roughly Rs. 12.4).

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said geopolitical developments and central bank messaging are shaping near-term moves. “Markets are now focused on the upcoming US CPI release, which is likely to influence short-term direction. Technically, a sustained move above $92,000 (roughly Rs. 82.9 lakh) would signal renewed strength, while the $89,500 (roughly Rs. 80.6 lakh) area continues to provide a solid floor for prices.”

Key support and resistance levels were highlighted by Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, who said, “Traders appear cautiously optimistic ahead of key US inflation data due this week, which could influence the Federal Reserve's rate path and, in turn, crypto liquidity conditions.”

Overall, even though quality assets are experiencing a rise in selective buying, long-term gains are likely to require stronger signals from institutional flows, economic data, and a clear move above key barriers.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
