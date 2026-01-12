Technology News
Mahasenha Volume 1 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Mystical Thriller Online?

Mahasenha Volume 1 is a mystical thriller that unfolds a gripping conflict between faith, divine power, and human greed in the Kurangani hills.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 January 2026 15:44 IST
Photo Credit: IMDb

Mahasenha Volume 1 will be soon available on this OTT platform.

  • A rare mystical thriller exploring faith, divine protection, and tribal
  • Set against the atmospheric backdrop of the Kurangani hills
  • Directed by Dhinesh Kalaiselvan, the film blends mythology, nature
A story like this has never been told before, with its gripping moments. Mahasenha Volume 1 is coming soon on OTT! It is a mystical thriller nestled in the Kurangani hills on a sacred Yaali sculpture reverent to tribes. Mahasenha Volume 1 is written and directed by Dhinesh Kalaiselvan. Mahasenha will come in four volumes with a different lead cast. However, the stories are going to get connected. Let's dive into this different tale of the village tribes and know about its cast, reception and plot.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch it on your home screens, if missed in theatres, from January 13, 2026, on Aha Tamil.

Trailer and Plot

Mahasenha Volume 1 is a story set in the Kurangani village and offers a story that questions faith, nature and conflict. It follows a storyline in which a man is at the centre and devoted to the deity, Yaazheeswaran, and a temple elephant, also respected by the local community. At the same time, there is another group of college trekkers who go into a mystical forest region. They had to face the mafias of the jungle, and this could also affect the lives of the villagers. Eventually, over the threat to the village and the protection of the powers of the deity, chaos occurs, and further the story takes hold.

Cast and Crew

Dhinesh Kalaiselvan has scripted and directed Mahasenha Volume 1. Vemal is the lead role in the first volume of it. Other actors are Srushti Dange, Yogi Babu, John Vijay, and Kabir Duhan Singh who have played important roles.

Reception

Mahasenha Volume 1 has gained 8.7 on IMDb for its story of the Kurangani village and earned huge success at the box office.

 

Further reading: Mahasenha Volume 1, mystical thriller, Aha Tamil, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Vivo X200T India Launch Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed: Expected Specifications
