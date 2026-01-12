OnePlus 15T is said to be in the works as the next flagship smartphone from the company. The OnePlus 15 series phone does not have an official release date yet, but it looks like the colour options, RAM and storage options of these handsets have leaked, alongside the specifications. The OnePlus 15T is tipped to come in five RAM and storage options with three colour options. The OnePlus 15T is said to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It could feature a 7,500mAh battery and a LTPO display.

OnePlus 15T Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo that was edited after it was published, tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed (via Gizmochina) that the OnePlus 15T will be released in Healing White Chocolate, Relaxing Matcha, and Pure Cocoa (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is said to come in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage options.

Last year's OnePlus 13T also arrived in the same RAM and storage variants. It was launched in Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Grey, and Powder (pink) colours (translated from Chinese).

Further, the tipster states that the OnePlus 15T will have a LTPO panel with slim, uniform bezels and runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The phone is said to support wireless charging and include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It may include a telephoto lens and offer up to an IP69-rated build. The device is expected to weigh around 194g.

The battery capacity of the OnePlus 15T is said to be more than 7,000mAh, but the actual capacity is not mentioned. The same tipster earlier revealed that it will have a 7,500mAh battery. Previous leaks also suggested a 6.3-inch LTPS panel with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz, and a dual rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera on the phone.

The OnePlus 15T is likely to go official in China in the first quarter of this year. It is expected to launch in India with the OnePlus 15s branding.

