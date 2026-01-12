Technology News
Kirkkan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Kirkkan is a crime drama streaming on Sun NXT from January 15, focusing on a girl’s death and a tense police investigation, backed by strong performances and an 8.0 IMDb rating.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 January 2026 15:44 IST
Kirkkan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Kirkkan Streams on Sun NXT from January 15.

Highlights
  • Kirkkan premieres on Sun NXT from January 15
  • Directed and written by Josh
  • Stars Johny Antony, Sarath Appani, and Ajesh Babu
Kirkkan is a crime drama that draws viewers into a dark and sinister inquiry about the mysterious death of a young girl. It's a heavy, gritty, and realistic film where the truth is peeling off by layers through police investigation, human emotions, and secret intentions. Directed and written by Josh, the Kirkkan is light on ceremony – generally eschewing show ponies and theatrics in favour of a focus on tension, realism, and moral complexity. With its digital release announced, the film appears to be an edge-of-the-seat watch for those who love investigative thrillers and crime stories that hit close to reality.

When and Where to Watch Kirkkan

Kirkkan will premiere on Sun NXT from January 15. The film is available for streaming on Sun NXT with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Kirkkan

The trailer of Kirkkan is quite dark and very haunting. It begins with the murder of a young girl, but the police investigation won't settle for any easy answers. The story bears the scrutiny and works as a proving ground for how little things mean so much, and justice is often bought with terrible emotional cost.

Cast and Crew of Kirkkan

The film is written and directed by Josh and features Johny Antony, Sarath Appani, and Ajesh Babu in the lead roles. Performances are understated and plausible, with the main cast delivering convincing performances that only add to the portrayal of the grave subject matter.

Reception of Kirkkan

Krikkan has found an audience who enjoys gritty crime dramas with a believable twist. The film is rated 8.0/10 at IMDb.

 

