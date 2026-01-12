Technology News
Vivo X200T India Launch Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed: Expected Specifications

Vivo X200T was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2026 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200T is expected to be similar to the Vivo X200 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo X200T could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC
  • Vivo X200T is teased to carry a triple rear camera unit
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Vivo X200T will be launched in India soon by the Chinese smartphone maker, as a dedicated landing page for the handset has been made live in the country. Moreover, it is confirmed to be available in India via an e-commerce platform. The company has also teased the design of the rear camera module of the Vivo X200T, which is shown to carry a triple rear camera unit. Other details about the upcoming smartphone, including its exact India launch date, specifications, features, and pricing details, remain under wraps. The phone was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website with the V2561 model number.

Vivo X200T Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

A dedicated microsite for the Vivo X200T is now live on Flipkart, confirming that the tech firm will launch the smartphone in India soon. The microsite also confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. The smartphone brand has also teased the design of the deco of the upcoming Vivo X200T.

vivo x200T launch confirmed flipkart inline Vivo X200T

Vivo X200T is teased to feature a Zeiss-branded circular rear camera module.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

The Vivo X200T is shown to be equipped with a Zeiss-powered triple rear camera unit, housed inside a circular camera module. It is also teased to be offered in a purple colourway. It will ship in India with an unspecified version of Android-based OriginOS. More details about the phone will be revealed in the coming days, the company announced.

(This is a developing story...)

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Vivo X200T, Vivo X200T India Launch, Vivo X200T Specifications, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Bitcoin Trades Flat as Crypto Markets Enter Consolidation Phase

