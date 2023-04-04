Technology News
  Virgin Orbit Files for Bankruptcy, to Sell Satellite Launch Business After Failing to Secure Funding

Virgin Orbit Files for Bankruptcy, to Sell Satellite Launch Business After Failing to Secure Funding

Virgin Orbit suspended operations for several days in March while it held funding negotiations and explored strategic opportunities.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 4 April 2023 15:35 IST
Virgin Orbit Files for Bankruptcy, to Sell Satellite Launch Business After Failing to Secure Funding

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Virgin Orbit suffered a major setback earlier this year

Highlights
  • The firm last week laid off 85 percent of its employees
  • Last month, Virgin Orbit suspended operations for several days
  • The company was founded by Richard Branson in 2017

Virgin Orbit, the satellite launch company founded by Richard Branson, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will sell the business, the firm said in a statement Tuesday.

The California-based company said last week it was laying off 85 percent of its employees -- around 675 people -- to reduce expenses due to its inability to secure sufficient funding.

Virgin Orbit suffered a major setback earlier this year when an attempt to launch the first rocket into space from British soil ended in failure.

The company had organized the mission with the UK Space Agency and Cornwall Spaceport to launch nine satellites into space.

On Tuesday, the firm said "it commenced a voluntary proceeding under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code... in order to effectuate a sale of the business" and intended to use the process "to maximize value for its business and assets."

Last month, Virgin Orbit suspended operations for several days while it held funding negotiations and explored strategic opportunities.

But at an all-hands meeting on Thursday, CEO Dan Hart told employees that operations would cease "for the foreseeable future," US media reported at the time.

"While we have taken great efforts to address our financial position and secure additional financing, we ultimately must do what is best for the business," Hart said in the company statement on Tuesday.

"We believe that the cutting-edge launch technology that this team has created will have wide appeal to buyers as we continue in the process to sell the Company."

Founded by Branson in 2017, the firm developed "a new and innovative method of launching satellites into orbit," while "successfully launching 33 satellites into their precise orbit," Hart added.

Virgin Orbit's shares on the New York Stock Exchange were down 3 percent at 19 cents on Monday evening.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Virgin Orbit, Richard Branson, Satellite, Bankruptcy
