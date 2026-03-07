Technology News
The Boys Season 5 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Final Season of the Superhero Series

The Boys Season 5 marks the final installment of the popular superhero series. As Homelander’s power grows stronger, Billy Butcher and the vigilantes prepare for their ultimate battle against the corrupt superhero system.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 March 2026 16:30 IST
Photo Credit: Prime Video

This last season of The Boys will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video from April 8, 2026.

  • The Boys returns with its fifth and final action-packed season
  • Homelander tightens control as the vigilantes prepare their last stand
  • Streaming from April 8, 2026 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide
The Boys has a total of five seasons, and this one is the fifth. It is going to be on the OTT next month. The series has a group of vigilantes who fight back against the superheroes who are corrupt and abuse their powers. The makers have unveiled the trailer today. The series was developed from the bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson that has been creative over the years. The series has been praised for its actions, magical scenes and emotional storyline. Let's see what the end season has got for the viewers.

When and Where to Watch

This last season of The Boys will be airing on Amazon Prime Video from April 8, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The Boys takes you to a world that seems to be under the control of Homelander. The powerful and unpredictable Supe is visible to have his grip tightened. The key members of The Boys are Hugie, Mother's Milk and Frenchie, who find themselves captured in the Freedom Camp. However, Billy Butcher leads the final season. The teaser hints at the stand against the corrupt superhero regime. This promises high-stakes drama and emotional confrontations. The final season tries to portray whether justice prevails over corruption.

Cast and Crew

The series stars Karl Urban in the role of Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid in the role of Hughie, Antony Starr in the role of Homelander, Erin in the role of Starlight and Jensen Ackles in the role of Soldier Boy. Phil Sgriccia has directed The Boys.

Reception

The Boys have been loved by the audience and critics with an IMDb rating of 8.3 out of 10, and now it is the most anticipated one, as it is the end of the series.

 

