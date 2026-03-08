Oppo K14 5G is scheduled to be launched in India soon by the Chinese smartphone maker as the second model in the company's newly unveiled K14 lineup. Recently, the tech firm confirmed that the phone will be sold in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's online store. As the debut of the Oppo K14x 5G nears, the marketing material and leaks, hinting at the phone's key details, including its launch date, availability, colourways, design, chipset, and battery, have started surfacing online. Teased to be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, the phone is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset.

Since the launch of the upcoming handset is only a day away, here is everything that you should know about the much-anticipated Oppo K14 5G, including its launch date, availability, colour options, expected price in India, and specifications, based on marketing material and leaks.

Oppo K14 5G Launch Details, Availability in India

Oppo K14 5G will be launched in India on March 9 at 12 pm IST. The tech firm has yet to confirm whether the handset will be unveiled through a soft launch or if the company host a dedicated launch event for the same.

A dedicated microsite for the launch of the upcoming phone was recently made live to confirm that the Oppo K14 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart and the Oppo India online store in purple and white colourways. It will be offered in at least 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Oppo K14 5G Price in India (Expected)

Oppo K14 5G price in India has yet to be revealed by the China-based smartphone maker. However, the company usually prices the standard K series phones slightly higher than the Kx models. For reference, the Oppo K13 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 17,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the Oppo K13x 5G arrived in the country with a starting price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Hence, the Oppo K14 5G could be priced in India slightly higher than the Oppo K14x 5G, which was launched in India on February 10 at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage option.

Oppo K14 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The tech firm has been teasing the specifications and features of the upcoming Oppo K14 5G for a while. However, the full list of features is expected to be revealed on the day of the launch. Moreover, various tipsters have also leaked a few details about the handset.

Design, Display

The Oppo K14 5G is shown to feature a flat rear panel with a crystal-like pattern. The handset will feature a dual rear camera unit, paired with an LED flash, housed inside a square-shaped camera module. The Oppo branding appears in the bottom-left corner of the panel on the back. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the handset.

It is also shown to feature a flat metal frame with rounded corners. Additionally, a SIM tray slot will be placed on the left side of the Oppo K14 5G. Meanwhile, a power button and volume controls appear on the right side. On the front, it will sport a hole punch display cutout, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo K14 5G is confirmed to feature a display that refreshes at up to 120Hz of refresh rate, while offering up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness. However, the company has yet to reveal the size of the display.

Performance, OS

The Oppo K14 5G is confirmed to be powered by the octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It will also feature up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The company claims that the handset will provide up to five years of fluency protection, too. The phone is expected to run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

It is claimed to ship with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The tech firm says that the Oppo K14 5G can be immersed in water for 30 minutes at a 1.5m depth. To control the temperature, the Oppo K14 5G will be equipped with a “SuperCool” vapour chamber (VC) system with a 3,900 sq mm heat dissipation area.

Camera

The Oppo K14 5G is teased to carry a dual rear camera setup. The handset is confirmed to be equipped with a 50-megapixel camera, paired with an unspecified secondary shooter. It will also ship with AI Eraser 2.0, along with other AI photo editing tools. On the front, it will sport a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera.

Battery

Oppo's new K series smartphone will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery. The tech firm claims that the Oppo K14 5G will provide up to 12 hours of multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) gameplay, up to 21.8 hours of online video playback, and up to 55.4 hours of calling with the screen turned off. The phone will also feature support for 45W wired fast charging, which is claimed to charge the handset from 1 percent to 37 percent in about 30 minutes.