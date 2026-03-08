Technology News
English Edition

Oppo K14 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India and Specifications

Oppo K14 5G will go on sale in India soon after its launch via Flipkart and the Oppo India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 March 2026 08:00 IST
Oppo K14 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India and Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Here is Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Oppo K14 5G

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo K14 5G will pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • Oppo K14 5G will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing
Advertisement

Oppo K14 5G is scheduled to be launched in India soon by the Chinese smartphone maker as the second model in the company's newly unveiled K14 lineup. Recently, the tech firm confirmed that the phone will be sold in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's online store. As the debut of the Oppo K14x 5G nears, the marketing material and leaks, hinting at the phone's key details, including its launch date, availability, colourways, design, chipset, and battery, have started surfacing online. Teased to be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, the phone is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset.

Since the launch of the upcoming handset is only a day away, here is everything that you should know about the much-anticipated Oppo K14 5G, including its launch date, availability, colour options, expected price in India, and specifications, based on marketing material and leaks.

Oppo K14 5G Launch Details, Availability in India

Oppo K14 5G will be launched in India on March 9 at 12 pm IST. The tech firm has yet to confirm whether the handset will be unveiled through a soft launch or if the company host a dedicated launch event for the same.

A dedicated microsite for the launch of the upcoming phone was recently made live to confirm that the Oppo K14 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart and the Oppo India online store in purple and white colourways. It will be offered in at least 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Oppo K14 5G Price in India (Expected)

Oppo K14 5G price in India has yet to be revealed by the China-based smartphone maker. However, the company usually prices the standard K series phones slightly higher than the Kx models. For reference, the Oppo K13 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 17,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the Oppo K13x 5G arrived in the country with a starting price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Hence, the Oppo K14 5G could be priced in India slightly higher than the Oppo K14x 5G, which was launched in India on February 10 at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage option.

Oppo K14 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The tech firm has been teasing the specifications and features of the upcoming Oppo K14 5G for a while. However, the full list of features is expected to be revealed on the day of the launch. Moreover, various tipsters have also leaked a few details about the handset.

Design, Display

The Oppo K14 5G is shown to feature a flat rear panel with a crystal-like pattern. The handset will feature a dual rear camera unit, paired with an LED flash, housed inside a square-shaped camera module. The Oppo branding appears in the bottom-left corner of the panel on the back. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the handset.

It is also shown to feature a flat metal frame with rounded corners. Additionally, a SIM tray slot will be placed on the left side of the Oppo K14 5G. Meanwhile, a power button and volume controls appear on the right side. On the front, it will sport a hole punch display cutout, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo K14 5G is confirmed to feature a display that refreshes at up to 120Hz of refresh rate, while offering up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness. However, the company has yet to reveal the size of the display.

Performance, OS

The Oppo K14 5G is confirmed to be powered by the octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It will also feature up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The company claims that the handset will provide up to five years of fluency protection, too. The phone is expected to run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

It is claimed to ship with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The tech firm says that the Oppo K14 5G can be immersed in water for 30 minutes at a 1.5m depth. To control the temperature, the Oppo K14 5G will be equipped with a “SuperCool” vapour chamber (VC) system with a 3,900 sq mm heat dissipation area.

Camera

The Oppo K14 5G is teased to carry a dual rear camera setup. The handset is confirmed to be equipped with a 50-megapixel camera, paired with an unspecified secondary shooter. It will also ship with AI Eraser 2.0, along with other AI photo editing tools. On the front, it will sport a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera.

Battery

Oppo's new K series smartphone will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery. The tech firm claims that the Oppo K14 5G will provide up to 12 hours of multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) gameplay, up to 21.8 hours of online video playback, and up to 55.4 hours of calling with the screen turned off. The phone will also feature support for 45W wired fast charging, which is claimed to charge the handset from 1 percent to 37 percent in about 30 minutes.

OPPO K13x 5G

OPPO K13x 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fluid adaptive 120Hz display
  • Extremely durable build
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Bloatware-ridden operating system
  • Average cameras
Read detailed OPPO K13x 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo K14 5G, Oppo K14 5G India Launch, Oppo K14 5G Specifications, Oppo K14 5G Price in India, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Xiaomi Testing Experimental AI Agent Miclaw, Can Perform Complex Tasks Across Devices
MacBook Neo Geekbench Scores Indicate It Performs on Par With iPhone 16 Pro Max

Related Stories

Oppo K14 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India and Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K14 5G Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
  2. Hubble Images Show Binary Stars Can Shape the Evolution of Star Clusters
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Hubble Images Show Binary Stars Can Shape the Evolution of Star Clusters
  2. Scientists Say the Milky Way Might Sit Inside a Massive Dark Matter Sheet
  3. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Marvel's Superhero Series
  4. Sankalp OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Prakash Jha's Political Thriller Online
  5. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man OTT Release: All You Need to Know About the Cillian Murphy Starrer
  6. Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Hit UPSC Drama
  7. Astronomers Create the Largest 3D Map of the Early Universe’s Hydrogen Glow
  8. The Boys Season 5 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Final Season of the Superhero Series
  9. Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Gujarati Spiritual Drama
  10. Vikram On Duty OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Nikhil Maliyakkal’s Telugu Crime Thriller
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »