Technology News
English Edition

Sankalp OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Prakash Jha's Political Thriller Online

Prakash Jha’s Sankalp brings Nana Patekar to OTT as a powerful educator caught in a battle between values, influence and political corruption.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 March 2026 14:00 IST
Sankalp OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Prakash Jha's Political Thriller Online

Photo Credit: Amazon MX Player

Sankalp political thriller starring Nana Patekar streams on Amazon MX Player March 11

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nana Patekar plays educator Ma’at Saab in political thriller series
  • Prakash Jha-backed series explores corruption, and ideological conflicts
  • Sankalp premieres on Amazon MX Player on March 11, 2026
Advertisement

Sankalp is a political thriller based on an educator who has values and devotion to his work. The filmmaker Prakash Jha is launching this series; according to him, the series brings power, value, devotion, influence and justice. It talks about corruption and ideological war between right and wrong. Nana Patekar is playing the role of Ma'at sahab who is quite strict on his values and is an influential educator. He said this character has been a learning experience for him, and it led him to explore a new dimension. He also added that working with Jha is an exceptional experience because he brings the stories as they are by mirroring the world, and they stay with you.

When and Where to Watch

Sankalp will be released on Amazon MX Player from March 11, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Sankalp's trailer was released on March 5, 2026, and it takes you on a glimpse of a high-stakes world which is shaped by political intrigue. It is set on the political nerve in which Ma'at Saab is an influential educator who is great with values, loyalty, and devotion. He has a one-on-one interaction with his mentee. It exposes the ambition's moral value and also the blurred line between guidance and establishing dominance. Nana Patekar has played the role of Ma'at Sahab, and it is his debut with the series on OTT.

Cast and Crew

Reshu Nath has created Sankalp. Nana Patekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kubbra Sait, Kranti Prakash Jha and Neeraj Kabi are playing important roles. Jyoti Deshpande and Prakash Jha have produced the series.

Reception

The series has been on the buzz since Nana Patekar is making his comeback after a long time, and also, it talks about the misuse of power with corruption, which is intriguing to watch.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sankalp, Amazon MX Player, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man OTT Release: All You Need to Know About the Cillian Murphy Starrer
Sankalp OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Prakash Jha's Political Thriller Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K14 5G Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
  2. The Boys Season 5 to Stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 8
#Latest Stories
  1. Sankalp OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Prakash Jha's Political Thriller Online
  2. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man OTT Release: All You Need to Know About the Cillian Murphy Starrer
  3. Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Hit UPSC Drama
  4. Astronomers Create the Largest 3D Map of the Early Universe’s Hydrogen Glow
  5. The Boys Season 5 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Final Season of the Superhero Series
  6. Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Gujarati Spiritual Drama
  7. Vikram On Duty OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Nikhil Maliyakkal’s Telugu Crime Thriller
  8. Annagaru Vostaru OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Karthi’s Telugu Action-Comedy
  9. Local Times OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Tamil Comedy Drama Online
  10. Vivo X300 Max With Zeiss Cameras and Android 16 Spotted at MWC 2026, Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »