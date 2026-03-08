Prakash Jha’s Sankalp brings Nana Patekar to OTT as a powerful educator caught in a battle between values, influence and political corruption.
Photo Credit: Amazon MX Player
Sankalp is a political thriller based on an educator who has values and devotion to his work. The filmmaker Prakash Jha is launching this series; according to him, the series brings power, value, devotion, influence and justice. It talks about corruption and ideological war between right and wrong. Nana Patekar is playing the role of Ma'at sahab who is quite strict on his values and is an influential educator. He said this character has been a learning experience for him, and it led him to explore a new dimension. He also added that working with Jha is an exceptional experience because he brings the stories as they are by mirroring the world, and they stay with you.
Sankalp will be released on Amazon MX Player from March 11, 2026.
Sankalp's trailer was released on March 5, 2026, and it takes you on a glimpse of a high-stakes world which is shaped by political intrigue. It is set on the political nerve in which Ma'at Saab is an influential educator who is great with values, loyalty, and devotion. He has a one-on-one interaction with his mentee. It exposes the ambition's moral value and also the blurred line between guidance and establishing dominance. Nana Patekar has played the role of Ma'at Sahab, and it is his debut with the series on OTT.
Reshu Nath has created Sankalp. Nana Patekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kubbra Sait, Kranti Prakash Jha and Neeraj Kabi are playing important roles. Jyoti Deshpande and Prakash Jha have produced the series.
The series has been on the buzz since Nana Patekar is making his comeback after a long time, and also, it talks about the misuse of power with corruption, which is intriguing to watch.
