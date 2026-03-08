Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Hit UPSC Drama

Aspirants is one of India's most loved youth dramas that captures the journey of preparing for the Union Public Service Commission Examination, along with the struggles, dreams, and friendships formed during this period. The first two seasons have already won hearts. The third season of the cult series is returning with high anticipation. The narration of the series explores its realistic storytelling and emotional depth. The series depicts the lives of students, those who are ambitious, following one of the toughest exams in the country.

When and Where to Watch Aspirants season 3

Aspirants Season 3 will debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 13, 2026.

Trailer and Plot of Aspirants season 3

The new season narrates young aspirants preparing for the Union Public Service Commission exam. Also, exploring ambition, pressure, and friendship in Delhi, while weighing emotional struggles, difficult choices, resilience, and dreams.

Cast and Crew of Aspirants season 3

Directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, Aspirants features Amit Behl, Tengam Celine, and Ajoy Chakraborty, whose performances bring authenticity to students' struggles, ambitions, and life-changing decisions.

Reception of Aspirants season 3

Aspirants holds a strong 9.1 IMDb rating, gaining cult popularity alongside Panchayat, Gullak, and Kota Factory for relatable storytelling.