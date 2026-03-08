Technology News
English Edition

Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Hit UPSC Drama

Aspirants Season 3 returns on Prime Video on March 13, continuing the emotional journey of UPSC aspirants.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 March 2026 11:00 IST
Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Hit UPSC Drama

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Aspirants Season 3 premieres March 13, 2026 on Prime Video; plot, cast

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Aspirants Season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on March 13, 2026
  • The series focuses on UPSC preparation and friendship
  • Aspirants holds a strong IMDb rating of 9.1/10
Advertisement

Aspirants is one of India's most loved youth dramas that captures the journey of preparing for the Union Public Service Commission Examination, along with the struggles, dreams, and friendships formed during this period. The first two seasons have already won hearts. The third season of the cult series is returning with high anticipation. The narration of the series explores its realistic storytelling and emotional depth. The series depicts the lives of students, those who are ambitious, following one of the toughest exams in the country.

When and Where to Watch Aspirants season 3

Aspirants Season 3 will debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 13, 2026.

Trailer and Plot of Aspirants season 3

The new season narrates young aspirants preparing for the Union Public Service Commission exam. Also, exploring ambition, pressure, and friendship in Delhi, while weighing emotional struggles, difficult choices, resilience, and dreams.

Cast and Crew of Aspirants season 3

Directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, Aspirants features Amit Behl, Tengam Celine, and Ajoy Chakraborty, whose performances bring authenticity to students' struggles, ambitions, and life-changing decisions.

Reception of Aspirants season 3

Aspirants holds a strong 9.1 IMDb rating, gaining cult popularity alongside Panchayat, Gullak, and Kota Factory for relatable storytelling.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aspirants, Amazon Prime Video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo X300 Max With Zeiss Cameras and Android 16 Spotted at MWC 2026, Could Launch Soon

Related Stories

Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Hit UPSC Drama
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Scientists Say the Milky Way May Sit Inside a Giant Dark Matter Sheet
  2. Oppo K14 5G Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Hubble Images Show Binary Stars Can Shape the Evolution of Star Clusters
  2. Scientists Say the Milky Way Might Sit Inside a Massive Dark Matter Sheet
  3. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Marvel's Superhero Series
  4. Sankalp OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Prakash Jha's Political Thriller Online
  5. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man OTT Release: All You Need to Know About the Cillian Murphy Starrer
  6. Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Hit UPSC Drama
  7. Astronomers Create the Largest 3D Map of the Early Universe’s Hydrogen Glow
  8. The Boys Season 5 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Final Season of the Superhero Series
  9. Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Gujarati Spiritual Drama
  10. Vikram On Duty OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Nikhil Maliyakkal’s Telugu Crime Thriller
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »