Lava Breaches Grindavík's Defences as Volcanic Fissure Erupts in Iceland

A volcanic fissure has erupted near Grindavík, Iceland, forcing evacuations and raising the hazard level to its highest category.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 April 2025 22:33 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/USGS

A volcanic fissure opened near Grindavík, Iceland, after strong earthquakes.

Highlights
  • A volcanic fissure near Grindavík on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula has op
  • Authorities have evacuated residents and closed roads in the affected are
  • Volcanic gas is expected to impact air quality in Reykjavík and surroundi
A volcanic fissure has emerged near Grindavík on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula after a series of strong earthquakes. Lava has breached the town's defence barriers. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has warned that the fissure may continue to expand. The eruption began along the Sundhnúkur crater row early in the morning. By 9:45 a.m. local time, a fissure stretching nearly 1,200 metres had opened north of Grindavík. The crack is moving southward. Officials have raised the hazard level to the highest risk category.

Evacuations and Road Closures

According to the IMO, a second fissure has appeared inside Grindavík's protective barriers. Authorities have evacuated the town along with the Blue Lagoon spa. Roads in and out of the area have been shut. Some residents have refused to leave. Local media outlet Visir has reported that emergency services remain on high alert.

Impact of Volcanic Gas

Weather forecasts indicate that volcanic gas will be carried northeastward towards Reykjavík. The capital is located about 40 kilometres away. The IMO has stated that by tomorrow morning, changing wind patterns may direct the gas southwest and eastward. Residents have been told to remain indoors as much as possible while closely monitoring air quality updates. Reykjanes Peninsula has experienced about 11 eruptions since 2021. Eight have occurred along the Sundhnúkur crater row since last year. Scientists continue to monitor the situation closely. Authorities have urged people to avoid the affected region.

Further reading: Iceland, Grindavík, volcanic eruption, Reykjanes Peninsula, lava, evacuation, volcanic gas
