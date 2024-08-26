Technology News
English Edition

Viking Age Stone Figurine Discovered in Iceland, Experts Struggle to Identify the Animal

Archeologists are confused whether the stone figurine is depicting a pig, bear, or Icelandic dog.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 August 2024 13:07 IST
Viking Age Stone Figurine Discovered in Iceland, Experts Struggle to Identify the Animal

Photo Credit: Facebook/Fjörður - Seyðisfjörður fornleifar

Some people have suggested that the figurine might be of the Icelandic dog

Highlights
  • Rare Viking Age stone figurine discovered in Iceland
  • Experts divided: Pig, bear, or Icelandic dog—what does it depict?
  • Excavation reveals extensive artefacts from Iceland’s Viking past
Advertisement

A Viking Age (800–1050 CE) stone figurine was recently unearthed, however, archaeologists have stumbled upon a strange problem — nobody can identify which animal it belongs to. Unearthed at the Fjörður excavation site in Seyðisfjörður, the figurine is dated between A.D. 940 and 1000. Carved from local stone, it depicts a four-legged animal with a chipped ear. While most experts lean towards interpreting it as a pig, others argue it might represent a bear or even an Icelandic dog. 

A Complex Mystery

The discovery has sparked diverse opinions among historians and archaeologists. Ragnheiður Traustadóttir, director of the Antikva archaeological team, leans towards the pig theory, given the historical use of pigs by Vikings for meat. Nevertheless, the presence of polar bears in Iceland's history has led some experts to suggest the carving could be a bear.

Social media reactions have also proposed that the figurine might be an Icelandic dog after a Facebook post of the figurine was posted. Although Traustadóttir is sceptical, arguing that the facial features do not match her knowledge of the breed. A 3D render of the figurine was uploaded online on Sketchfab.

Uncovering Iceland's Past

The Fjörður excavation began in 2020 with the aim of preparing for the construction of avalanche protection walls. What was expected to be a two-year project has extended into its fifth year due to the extensive and significant findings. The site has revealed a treasure trove of Icelandic history, including Viking game pieces and various medieval artefacts. The stratigraphy of the excavation has uncovered evidence from different historical periods, providing a comprehensive view of Iceland's past.

Future Analysis

As the excavation nears completion, researchers are preparing to analyse the thousands of artefacts uncovered. The enigmatic stone figurine, despite the uncertainty surrounding its identity, offers a rare glimpse into Viking life and its cultural artefacts.

The ongoing debate over its true nature highlights the complexities of interpreting ancient objects and continues to fuel interest in Viking-era Iceland. The final analysis may yet shed more light on this small but significant finding.
 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Iceland, Archaeology, Vikings, History, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition With F1-Inspired Design Launched in India: Price, Specifications
iPhone 16 Series to Launch on September 10 Alongside New AirPods, Apple Watch Models: Bloomberg

Related Stories

Viking Age Stone Figurine Discovered in Iceland, Experts Struggle to Identify the Animal
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Max to Take Significant Production Chunk From Apple: Report
  2. Honor Magic 7 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC; More Details Leak
  3. OnePlus Ace 5 Pro May Launch With These Specifications in China
  4. Sun's Age Might Be Distorted by Its Magnetic Activity, Claims Study
#Latest Stories
  1. Sun’s Magnetic Activity Is Making It Difficult to Gauge Its True Age, Study Finds
  2. SpaceX Polaris Dawn Mission Launching on August 27 with Plans for First-Ever Private Spacewalk
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets Irregular Heart Rhythm Monitoring Feature in India via Software Update: Report
  4. New Study Reveals the Brain Stores Multiple Copies of Every Memory
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE August Security Update Said to Add Circle to Search in Multiple New Countries
  6. Bitcoin, Ether and Most Altcoins Log Losses Following Telegram Co-Founder’s Arrest
  7. World’s Fastest Microscope Captures Electron Motion at 625 Attoseconds
  8. Viking Age Stone Figurine Discovered in Iceland, Experts Struggle to Identify the Animal
  9. Apple to Produce More iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Models This Year: Report
  10. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Said to Be Arrested in France Over Alleged Offenses Related to Messaging App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »