Battleground Reality Show OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?

Amazon MX Player’s Battleground will test contestants' endurance, strength, and strategy in a 28-day competition.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 April 2025 16:26 IST
Battleground Reality Show OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: AmazonMXPlayer

Battleground on Amazon MX Player

Highlights
  • Battleground premieres on Amazon MX Player in April
  • 16 contestants compete in extreme physical and mental challenges
  • Four teams battle under fitness mentors for the ultimate title
A new fitness reality show is set to arrive on Amazon MX Player. Dubbed as Battleground, the show will feature 16 contestants competing in extreme physical challenges. The show will take place over 28 days and will test endurance, mental strength and strategic thinking of the contestants. Four teams will compete under the mentorship of fitness experts with each episode providing high-intensity tasks. Contestants will push their limits to stay in the game. One male and one female will emerge as winners.

When and Where to Watch Battleground

The show will premiere in April. It will be available for free on Amazon MX Player. Viewers will not need a subscription. The platform continues to expand its content library. Battleground is expected to attract a wide audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Battleground

The trailer showcases the intense competition. Contestants will be seen facing physical and mental challenges. The competition will include endurance tests, tactical gameplay and lifestyle transformations. Four teams will be participating. The four teams are named, Mumbai Strikers, Haryana Bulls, Delhi Dominators and UP Dabangs. Each team will have four contestants. Fitness experts will be mentoring them. The competition will continue until one male and one female contestant win the title.

Cast and Crew of Battleground

Mayank Yadav, CEO & Co-founder of Rusk Media, has been involved in the project. Aruna Daryanani, Director of Amazon MX Player, has spoken about the show's potential. Renowned fitness experts will serve as mentors. Their guidance will help contestants push their boundaries.

Battleground, Amazon MX Player, reality TV
Battleground Reality Show OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?
